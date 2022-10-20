Bar Refaeli with her hair down. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Lately, it looks like Bar Refaeli has been living an exciting and fulfilling life enjoying fun activities.

Bar shared an Instagram Story picture wearing a shiny silver dress that showed tons of skin due to its neckline. She tagged YSL in the picture as the brand that designed the gown.

The plunging neckline revealed several inches of skin over her chest, and the spaghetti straps revealed her collarbone, arms, and shoulders.

The dress was made with a shiny material that hugged her curves in an attractive way. Although the dress was slightly loose, it was still formfitting enough to make a statement.

Bar accessorized with a pair of earrings and a face of simple makeup. Although only half of her face was visible in the selfie, it was still evident that she was looking dazzling.

She’s been posting about eating delicious foods, socializing with friends, and attending upscale red carpet events.

Bar Refaeli looked amazing in her silver dress

She’s also been consistently sharing content in some of the most fashionable outfits ever, proving that she is capable of being a total trendsetter.

For Bar, it seems that looking as beautiful comes naturally, easily, and effortlessly.

Pic credit: @barrefaeli/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Bar has pulled off such a sultry dress, and hopefully, it isn’t the last time either.

Bar Refaeli looked great in a crop top

Bar shared some pictures of herself in comfortably casual clothing while taking a stroll outdoors. In the pictures, she wore a Marc Jacobs crop top that resembled a sports bra.

It was covered in purple and orange stripes with the words “Marc Jacobs” printed in bold, capitalized white letters. Bar wore a pair of loose, low-rise denim jeans that were long enough to bunch up over her ankles.

On her feet, she wore a pair of white sneakers with black designs. She wore an across-the-chest purse draped over her body with a thick orange strap on top. The purse itself was light blue with tan trimming. It was large enough to hold onto several items at once.

Since Bar’s stomach was totally visible, her flat abs and amazing curves were easy to see. She wore a wrist watch on one hand but skipped out on all other jewelry.

In the first picture, Bar posed with one hand playing with her hair and the other hand tucked into her front pocket. She looked like she was ready to hit a runway, even though her outfit was super informal and relaxed.