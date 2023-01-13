Ashly Schwan enjoys some fun in the sun as she frolics around in her baby pink bikini down in Miami, Florida. Pic credit: @ashlyschwan/Instagram

The beloved Ashly Schwan showcased her lovely curves and hourglass figure as she enjoyed some much-needed beach therapy.

The fan-favorite model hit Miami beach in Florida as she was captured frolicking along in the white sand.

It goes without saying that Ashly was having the time of her life as she sported a huge smile on her face while she ran around under the hot sun.

The model certainly turned some heads as she styled in a matching two-piece bikini set.

The set included a baby pink bikini top that featured two thin spaghetti straps that were tied tightly around the model’s body for extra support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The top of the bikini also had a pretty gem-embellished “X” embroidered in the corner which gave the piece a little extra flair.

Ashly Schwan looks fabulous in her teeny pink bikini as she frolics around on the beach

For the bottoms, Ashly went with a low-rise bikini skirt. The baby pink piece featured a high slit that went up both sides of her legs while she moved quickly along the beach.

She coordinated her baby pink fit with a pink and cream-colored handbag that she keep close to her body.

She then left her beautiful long hair down and her blonde wavy locks blew in the wind behind her.

Ashly also had a fresh manicure that featured long, pointed black tips that effortlessly shined amongst the beach.

As expected, the model went completely makeup free for the mini beach getaway as she naturally glistened and glowed in the sun.

Ashly Schwan looks incredible as she enjoys some beach fun down in Miami, Florida. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Ashly Schwan partners with Shein

In a recent Instagram post, the beautiful model shared the news that she would be partnering with the famous clothing company Shein.

Shein is a world-renowned fashion company that sells a wide variety of clothing and accessories without having to break the bank.

For this particular post, Ashly said that she’d be teaming up with the company to help support their new pet line called Petsin.

In the pictures provided, the model was captured wearing an off-the-shoulder top that featured a pretty, ruched mesh design along the sleeves.

She then paired the cream-colored top with forest green utility pants and a couple of flashy silver rings.

Her adorable pup on the other hand wore a festive holiday sweater that featured white reindeer and snowflakes that were scattered amongst the red sweater.

Ashly was even kind enough to offer her 448,000 followers a special discount code to receive an extra 15% off.

She captioned the post, “Winni’s ready for the Holidays with @sheinofficial new pet line @petsin! Shop all these pieces during the #SHEINblackfriday sale happening now with up to 85% off select items! Use my special code “ASHLY15” for an extra 15% off the @sarah-sheehanein_us site! #SHEINgoodfinds #SHEINpartner #SHEINforall.”

Fans can now head to Shein’s official website to shop all the latest drops and browse the new Petsin line.