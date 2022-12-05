Ashley Alexiss stuns in lingerie. Pic credit:@ashalexiss/Instagram

Ashley Alexiss has taken business casual to a whole new level. The model decided to show up to the office wearing less than usual, and she looks just as stunning as she was shocking.

The blonde bombshell posed in front of a mirror showing off her latest lingerie.

Fans could tell she had a few options in the background, but clearly, this has to be the best one yet.

Ashley wore a lacy black bralette that was slightly see-through. The top featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline that added a flattering effect. She paired it with matching underwear that fit the model perfectly.

She was covering her face so fans couldn’t get a good look at her makeup, which always looks stunning. However, her followers got to see her hair which looked beautiful as well.

The social media star wore big barrel curls, her signature look.

Ashley Alexiss stuns in blue

All work and no play is clearly not Ashley’s style. When she is not in the office, you can find the swimwear mogul on a boat enjoying tequila and good vibes.

The model wore an elegant blue dress that hugged every curve. The ensemble featured a high neckline, a rhinestone belt, and an attached sheer cape.

While she was overlooking the water, her fans got a good look at her beautiful blonde hair that flowed in the wind.

Her makeup complemented her dress perfectly with a deep rust eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Ashley Alexiss shares her holy grail skincare products

Anyone who follows Ashley Alexiss on Instagram knows she’s not afraid to take a no-makeup selfie. The model has flawless skin and will show it off just as much as she would her business endeavors or latest outfits.

However, fans might be surprised to know she didn’t always have the clear complexion we see today.

When talking to Life and Style, the now 32-year-old admitted that she experienced a lot of issues with her skin during her 20s. To get it under control, she had to create a whole skincare routine that included masks, micro-needling, and so much more.

With a plethora of products to choose from, she admitted that she has certain products that she continues to go back to.

“I have 2 go-to’s. It really depends on the time of year, where I am in the world, and the condition my skin is in,” she told the publication. “First is called ‘Day Dream’ by Beauty by Dr. Kay. It is filled with collagen, green tea, and hyaluronic acid. Next is called ‘ultra repair cream’ by First Aid Beauty. It’s a thick moisturizer that cures dry skin.”