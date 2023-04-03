Antonia Pruy is a stunning model who has an exceptional career and lives in Bali, Indonesia.

She’s living the dream life of an influencer and has the location to shoot photos in front of exceptional backgrounds.

Her aesthetically pleasing profile features several shots of herself bathed in angelic sunlight, posing in swimwear in front of clear blue oceans, and attending parties in gorgeous gowns.

In her most recent shot, she went quite a bit brighter than usual with a hot pink bikini top with thick straps, a bow in the middle, matching bottoms, and a matching miniskirt that acted as a cover-up.

She accessorized with a very on-trend 90s bucket hat in pink, which featured the Guess logo on the front. She kept her long blonde hair down in waves underneath, looking like it had just dried from a dip in the pool.

Her makeup was quite natural, with a bit of mascara and dark pink lipstick, which perfectly matched her outfit and aesthetic.

In the carousel, which featured two photos, Antonia also shared a short video clip at the end in which she held her phone in front of her face, jutted out her hip, and swayed from side to side, getting a flattering angle.

The model tagged her current location in Bali and captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Antonia Pruy often takes bikini mirror selfies at home in Bali

Antonia is a big fan of posting selfies from her bathroom in Bali, which is decorated in a stunning white with wood accents giving a very rustic energy.

Just a few days ago, she shared three shots of herself, once again in selfies, wearing a white bikini that emphasized her incredibly bronzed skin tone and showed off her enviable figure.

She captioned her post, “Just playing around👀.”

Antonia is a fan of the activewear brand WISKII Active

While Antonia mostly posts swimwear photos, she occasionally shares full outfits, which she did recently in an endorsement for the activewear brand WISKII Active.

WISKII Active counts golf star Bri Teresi as a fan, as the influencer has previously endorsed them on her page. Its Instagram followers include influencer Kendel Kay and fitness phenom Lindsey Harrod.

The brand puts a more delicate, feminine spin on other activewear, which can be brighter and more in your face.

It has several pieces with scalloped trim, stretchy, lighter fabrics, and more neutral colors that are easier on the eyes.

In her post, Antonia wore the Mirto Knit Set, a comfy outfit to lounge in at home but looks much more attractive than plain old sweatpants. It costs $118 and comes in black and pink as well.

The WISKII Mirto Zipper Top costs $69 and looks almost identical to the top for the Mirto Knit Set, but the material is made for exercise.

Keep an eye on Antonia’s Instagram for more photo shoots and outfit ideas.