Anna Katharina may not be a household name yet, but that will likely change with her killer looks and insanely good modeling skills.

Her aesthetic is definitely bikinis, bronzed skin, blonde hair, and blue skies, so it’s not surprising she has racked up a staggering 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

With her picture-perfect curves and gorgeous face, she’s quite literally the definition of stunning and has made a career for herself through not just modeling, but as an influencer as well.

She recently posted a lingerie picture looking like a Victoria’s Secret model as she stared down the camera lens with a confident look on her face.

The blonde bombshell knew what she was doing as she posed against a rustic yellow wall with palm trees in the background.

She wore a white lace bra and underwear, with the top featuring supportive cups, and strings that came down around her upper stomach with a gold clasp in the middle.

Her underwear also featured white lace with gold clasps on the side and strings that flattered her hourglass frame and accentuated her svelte waist.

Anna posted two separate pictures in the Instagram carousel, with the first one showing her with her back against the wall and the second showing her with her arms up in the air.

Her blonde hair was styled in romantic waves as it cascaded around her shoulders, and her makeup was nothing short of perfection with a cat-eye, mascara, and dark pink lipstick.

She captioned the shot, “The short hair has already come and gone fyi,” and tagged the photographer Eduardo Ceballos.

Anna Katharina showed off her sensational physique in white lingerie. Pic credit: @akatharinav/Instagram

Anna Katharina is an ambassador for Bang Energy Drink

Anna is an ambassador for Bang Energy Drink with the beverage featured heavily in her Instagram photos.

She shared a picture just a few days ago in which she wore a tie-dye string bikini on a balcony overlooking a bright blue sky and high mountains.

The blonde bombshell was holding a can of Bang Energy as she stood in front of a window that looked out onto the view.

She captioned the shot, “Took my @bangenergy on vacation 🌴.”

Anna Katharina promoted Bang Energy in a string bikini on vacation. Pic credit: @akatharinav/Instagram

The brand sells drinks for energy and hydration as well as pre-workout and supplements.

Naturally, the best-sellers are the Bang Energy drinks with the most popular flavors being Purple Haze, Raging Raspberry Hibiscus, and Miami Cola.

Anna endorsed Kanawa swimwear in a string bikini

While she doesn’t endorse swimwear brands very often, Anna shared a tag from Kanawa Swimwear at the end of November last year.

She wore a pink and white checkered swimsuit called the Pandawa B1 Top and the Pandawa B1 Bottoms.

Anna Katharina sizzled in a pink and white checkered bikini. Pic credit: @akatharinav/Instagram

The quirky bikini is part of the new Roots Collection along with the Ubud B3 Top and the Ubud B2 Bottom.

All swimsuits are sustainably made from recycled materials.

Keep an eye on Anna’s Instagram pages for more updates from the model.