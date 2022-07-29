Model Alexis Ren goes topless for ‘new phase of her career’

Alexis Ren goes topless to make a career announcement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alexis Ren showed off her modeling skills in a recent photoshoot as she prepared to make a big announcement about her career.

The 25-year-old model and influencer has been an Instagram icon for a few years now, having gained a following of 16.6 million followers.

Not only is she famous for influencing and modeling popular brands such as Alo yoga wear and Karl Lagerfeld swimwear, she’s a bit of a fitness and wellness boss.

Alexis has her own “NFT wellness community,” called We Are Warriors, which is a group for women to gather and become the best versions of themselves.

Aside from We Are Warriors, Alexis frequently posts her workouts and daily routines on YouTube, giving viewers a taste of her intense routines.

Her routines seem to work well for her as she flaunts off her slender physique in her latest interview shoot, going completely topless in one photo.

Alexis Ren takes off shirt for photoshoot

Alexis’s recent post opens up innocently enough, just showing a shot of her on the cover of Grazia Gazette: Hamptons. The closeup shot shows her looking off to the side as she wears a colorful top and matching bucket hat.

The next two photos are black and white shots featuring daisy dukes and a leather jacket before the fourth photo reveals a bit of a risque pose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wearing patterned jeans, Alexis is leaned over and totally topless, though her chest is hidden by her arms and the yellow chair she’s leaning into.

The post closes with a simple black and white shot of her in a long-sleeved minidress and thigh-high boots, complemented by a feathered hairstyle.

Alexis Ren is going from influencer to actress

It’s official- Alexis has decided to veer away from being an influencer online and start her career as a budding actress.

In the past, she wasn’t interested in acting, but it didn’t take long for her to realize that she was drawn to it, and now she wants to pursue it full time.

Talking to Grazia, Alexis revealed that she worked with teachers, took acting classes, and studied the craft for a few years between 2017-2020 before deciding to pursue it as a career. She explained, “I wanted to know if this was something I truly wanted to do versus, ‘Well, this just seems like the most [obvious] next step so let’s just go there.'”

Her work paid off as she has just finished filming the series Second Chance and has been cast in The Enforcer, alongside Antonio Banderas and Kate Bosworth.

So far, it seems one of her favorite parts has been working with all of her castmates for each project.

Talking about The Enforcer, she said, “I was like a sponge on set. I would just be sitting around in the trailer listening to Antonio and my other castmates, Mojean Aria, talk about their scenes and learn from them. And I was very fortunate — they were really supportive of me and how new I was and how fresh. They were really proud of me too.”