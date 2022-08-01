Model Alexis Ren bares abs to raise funds for Ukraine

Alexis Ren bares abs in a strappy dress for a charity gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/Admedia

Alexis Ren may be shifting from influencer to actress, but that doesn’t mean she has to give modeling up.

The social media star is widely known for her presence on Instagram, where she boasts 16.6 million followers and has shared over 700 posts with her fans.

As she makes the shift to actress, appearing in Second Chance and The Enforcer, her influencing posts may begin to slow down, but her modeling prowess doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.

The 25-year-old model spent Saturday night in Italy for the LuisaViaRoma UNICEF charity gala.

The event was held at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, and famed actress and singer Jennifer Lopez made an appearance to perform a concert to help raise funds for UNICEF.

The charity gala is considered an “artistic project” focused on Syrian refugees and the current effort to help refugees from Ukraine.

The night was one to remember for Alexis, who shared her ab-bearing outfit and her thanks on her Instagram page.

Alexis Ren shows slender figure at fundraising event

Alexis accessorized with Faidee High Jewelry, who offered at least one jewelry piece for auction to raise funds at the event, but her outfit was a true showstopper.

Alexis wore a thin, white dress mostly in two pieces: one thin bandeau bra top and a long white skirt.

The skirt and bra were linked with a beaded chain wrapped around the skirt’s waist and up to the bandeau center and then around her shoulder into thin straps.

She wrote, “Thank you [UNICEF] for this beautiful night and for the work that you all do. I am so excited for all that was raised for Ukraine [heart emoji] truly an inspiring night.”

Alexis Ren’s favorite workouts every morning

Before Alexis was a model, she was into ballet and danced as a ballerina for at least 20 years, which is a great way to stay fit and active.

Even now, ballet is one of her favorite ways to move, and she considers it a great workout.

Speaking to Grazia in 2020, she said that doing her workouts first thing in the morning helps her be more productive throughout the day.

Aside from ballet, Alexis revealed that she enjoys hikes, long walks, yoga, and even surfing. She also has a lot of different workout videos on YouTube and tends to utilize short, high-intensity workout sessions.

When it comes to staying fit and working out, what she really loves is the movement.

“For me, when I can move through an activity that I love, I enjoy the time spent doing it rather than it feeling like something I need to check off of my to-do list.”