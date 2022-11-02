MMA star Valentina Shevchenko in skimpy bikini shows off incredible physique

UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @bulletvalentina/Instagram

Valentina Shevchenko stuns in a bikini photo as she enjoys vacation time in Turkey.

The 34-year-old UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion had her toughest defense in June against Brazilian contender Talia Santos.

She recently opened up about whether she would move weight classes to seek other challenges but is enjoying time off.

Valentina has been a mixed martial artist since the age of five and has a phenomenal physique.

The UFC champion posed for bikini photos from a picturesque scene in Gazipaşa, Antalya, Turkey.

Her rock-hard abs impressed in the stunning photoshoot after going for a swim in the clear ocean.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkYlO5TorDv/?hl=en

She shared some other photos from her time in Turkey’s resort city.

Valentina Shevchenko trains with her mother who impresses with a gym snap

Valentina comes from a family of fighters — her mother, Elena Shevchenko, is the president of Kyrgyzstan’s national Muay Thai association and a former multiple-time Muay Thai champion.

In a recent IG photo, the UFC champion shared a stunning photo after training with her mother in her native Kyrgystan.

“After workout with my gorgeous mom 💪 @mma_muaythai_kyrgyzstan She trains every day and keep herself in amazing shape 👊 Pure inspiration ❤️ Bishkek. Kyrgyzstan. November 2022,” she wrote in the caption.

Her mother poses with her fist up while doing an impressive split. The 34-year-old is known for her incredible discipline as she travels the world with her coach and never takes a break from working on her MMA craft.

Her older sister Antonina is also signed to UFC and has had an impressive career.

Valentina opens up about the next step in her career

Following her victory over Talia Santos in June, Valentina decided against moving up to the bantamweight division.

She was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour and explained that she doesn’t want to move up as she would have to gain muscle to adjust to the new weight. Valentina declared that she would not make the move for any less than a big fight.

“Give me some reasons, big fights or whatever. But, what else? At this moment, it’s not happening. I think flyweight is the weight where I will do my next title [defense],” Valentina said via BJ Penn.

The UFC star has not yet booked her next title defense, but she will likely face off with Lauren Murphy, who scored a big win over Miesha Tate or rematch Talia Santos after a close decision victory.