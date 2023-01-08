MMA fighter Victoria Lee dead at 18

The late Victoria Lee (right) poses with her big sister Angela. Pic credit: @victorialee.mma/Instagram

Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial artist who competed in the ONE Championship, died last month at just 18. The devastating news was confirmed by her family.

Her sister Angela Lee made the announcement on social media yesterday and revealed that she died just after Christmas.

Angela Lee said Victoria Lee died on December 26 in a tribute post that left the MMA community stunned.

“She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” Angela Lee said.

Lee described her sister as “the most beautiful soul who ever lived” and the “best little sister.”

“We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize,” Angela wrote, continuing:

“We’re all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same.”

Lee did not mention a cause of death but concluded her statement with, “check on your loved ones. Keep checking on them. Give them hugs and tell them how much they mean to you. You just never know.”

Victoria signed with ONE Championship in 2020 and won her first fight at just 16 with a rear naked choke in the second round.

The late MMA athlete comes from a family of accomplished fighters.

Her sister Angela Lee is the current atomweight champion, while her brother Christian Lee holds the lightweight championship.

The late rising star was known as The Prodigy due to her incredible talent, which was evident in her early teens.

She had a 3-0 professional record before her death, with her last win coming in September 2021 over Victoria Souza via second-round TKO.

Lee spent 2022 away from competition to focus on graduating from high school. She was expected to return in 2023 after being inspired by the success of her older siblings.

Her last Instagram post came just a little over a week before her death. In the IG post, she congratulated her younger brother on winning the Toughman Pankration World Title.

Tributes pour in for Victoria Lee

Victoria was destined to become a star in MMA with her incredible talent and her family’s fighting lineage. Several members of the MMA community mourned her death on social media.

Will Harris, an MMA documentarian, paid tribute to Lee and shared a photo of the pair alongside her sister Angela.

Will Harris, an MMA documentarian, paid tribute to Lee and shared a photo of the pair alongside her sister Angela.

MMA writer Amy Kaplan shared her heartbreak over Victoria’s untimely death.

MMA writer Amy Kaplan shared her heartbreak over Victoria's untimely death.

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation sent condolences to her family in reaction to the news.

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation sent condolences to her family in reaction to the news.

“I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee’s passing,” Sityodtong wrote on Facebook in a lengthy tribute describing Victoria’s talent and heart-warming personality.

Victoria Lee’s MMA debut went viral

Due to her notable siblings, Victoria was expected to perform in her debut but exceeded expectations when she secured a finish in the second round.

A clip of her sensational debut clocked over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

In the short clip, Victoria, at 16, reacted to her huge win and continued to have success in her MMA career, which has been cut short.

Victoria is survived by her parents and three siblings: Christian, Adrian, and Angela Lee.