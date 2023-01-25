Talented MMA fighter Hannah Guy showcased more than just her exceptional skillset as she lay elegantly in the sunshine in her most recent share.

The 27-year-old professional fighter out of D’Iberville, Mississippi, took some much-needed time away from the ring to sit back and relax in the warm sun.

Hannah sat along the edge of her spacious wooden deck and she stared directly into the sky with a slight smile on her face.

While she posed away, the athlete was spotted wearing a beautiful sheer top along with a pair of classic, cheeky bikini bottoms.

In the post’s caption, Hannah also incorporated some short but sweet advice, asking fans to appreciate the simplicities of the sunshine and the uplifting energy it brings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The athlete shared the mesmerizing shots with her followers via Instagram.

Hannah Guy shares an incredible sunny view in her sheer attire

Hannah was photographed on the railing of her deck as she rested one hand underneath her leg for some extra support.

The MMA star geared up in a sheer, floral-printed corset top that perfectly hugged her toned physique. The low-cut piece featured a combination of green, pink, and white hues that complemented her glowing complexion.

Hannah accessorized with a dainty gold necklace while her red octopus tattoo added the perfect pop of color to the picture.

The athlete let her naturally curly hair cascade down her back while she sported an all-natural, makeup-free face.

While Hannah sat propped up along her deck, she was surrounded by beautiful greenery as she encapsulated the perfect “garden fairy” energy.

She captioned the post, “Take time today to go outside & soak in the life-giving energy that is the ✨sun✨ if I’m ever inside too long I turn into Ms. Cranky Pants 🤬 There’s science behind it, but just trust me. It’ll make you feel better❤️.”

Hannah Guy shares her skillful training and workout routine

In another recent post, Hannah shared a short video clip with her fans, showcasing her amazing moves and further training rituals.

As a professional MMA fighter, it would only make sense that Hannah would need to maintain a high-intensity training session, and this post was the perfect demonstration of just that.

The athlete was captured by her trainer while she continued to skillfully wrestle him to the ground.

For the hard-hitting session, the pro fighter sported all-black athletic gear while she remained barefoot for extra grip and support. Her form-fitting athletic set included a classic black T-shirt along with a pair of high-waisted shorts.

She threw her brown locks into a tight bun that rested on top of her head while she fearlessly continued to practice her artistry with her trainer.

She captioned the post, “One of my favorite mats returns from the back 💫 @hexcrypto.”

Fans can now follow Hannah’s Instagram to browse through more of her training and workout videos while keeping up-to-date with her latest fights.