Hannah Guy is stunning in her bikini as she glistens on her spacious deck. Pic credit: @hannahguymma/Instagram

Hannah Guy took advantage of the beautiful weather as she enjoyed a nice tanning session out on her spacious deck, along with her guitar.

The 27-year-old MMA fighter was seemingly taking a nice break away from her vigorous training schedule as she instead enjoyed her time outside alongside Mother Nature.

Hannah posed for an array of sunny photos as she smiled in her bikini while sitting next to her beloved guitar.

The athlete modeled for three impeccable shots and then further uploaded the memorable moments onto her Instagram feed.

Hannah kindly shared the fun with her 12.4k followers, as she seemed completely happy and carefree.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It goes without saying that the fighter’s fans were surely in for an unexpected treat with this three-slide post.

Hannah Guy soaks up the rays in her bikini with her guitar

In the first slide Hannah posted, the athlete sat on her deck as she posed with one hand up in the air while the other gently rested on her head.

She wore a mix-matched bikini set that she covered with a sheer, long-sleeved top. The bikini set included light-colored bikini bottoms that rested along her hips while she sported a classic black bikini top.

Over the top, she wore a multi-colored sheer coverup that she had tied around the middle of her chest. The sleeves of the top flared out at the ends as they then draped down below her arms.

She then accessorized with a simple gold necklace while she placed herself on a circular, UFC-themed blanket.

Hannah’s hair was styled in beautiful curls that elegantly flowed down her body.

As she posed and smiled away, the MMA fighter had her black guitar case open in front of her, and it appeared to have a couple of one-dollar bills inside, along with some loose change.

Fans now know that Hannah is not only an exceptional fighter but a talented guitar player as well.

She captioned the post, “she a lover, baby, & a fighter. Ty for making me feel so beautiful @damnitlinzz 📸.”

Hannah Guy shares her workout and training routine

With a winning record like Hannah’s, it’s no wonder why she has a crazy training schedule, especially when it comes to preparing for a big fight.

In another recent post, the athlete shared a clip from one of her training sessions as she was captured boxing away at a punching bag.

The fighter sported a pair of black TUF shorts and styled it with a gray crop top. She then added a pair of black UFC training gloves as she jabbed at the black punching bag in front of her.

Hannah presented great form, per usual, as she completed yet another hard-hitting workout.

She then added the Bad Guy and Formation mashup song by DJ Hunny Bee to the video for a little extra motivation.

She captioned the post, “Nothing better than getting some frustrations out on the bag #mma #boxing #ufc.”