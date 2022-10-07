Hannah Guy showed off her amazing abs in a new picture. Pic credit: @hannahguymma/Instagram

Pro MMA fighter Hannah Guy showed off an incredible athletic figure in a photo shared on social media.

The fighter posed in a pair of tiny blue bikini bottoms against some large white closet doors and looked off to the side, away from the camera.

She held the t-shirt up to her chest, showing off the incredible set of abs that she clearly works hard for during her intensive training.

Sharing the snap via her Instagram Stories, she posed with her other hand placed on her hip and held one leg in front of the other.

Hannah’s shoulder-length dark hair was left in a gorgeous natural curl, and her face appeared to be make up free.

The 27-year-old posted played the popular track Howlin’ for You by The Black Keys over the top of the snap on the Story.

Pic credit: @hannahguymma/Instagram

Nicknamed The Hurricane, Hannah is a talented MMA fighter and regularly takes on worthy opponents in various competitions.

She most recently took on fellow American fighter Kaytlin Neil at Invicta FC 49 on September 28 but sadly lost to her opponent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah Guy thanks fans for support after suffering defeat

Sharing a heartfelt post to Instagram, she gracefully congratulated Kaytlin on her success and expressed her own sadness at losing the fight.

Praising her opponent, she said, “All the respect to you girl. You’ve improved so much, flight well, and it was an honor to go to battle against you.”

“I will go back, address my mistakes, and keep improving as a mixed martial artist,” she wrote.

She went on to say, “Losing always sucks but it will not stop me from my ultimate goals. I will do whatever it takes to get better and accomplish great things in my mma career & in my future endeavors.”

Hannah finished the vulnerable message by celebrating coming out of the fight in one piece by saying, “No injuries, im blessed!” and finally thanked her fans for their support, “Thankyou for everyone’s support and kind words.”

Winner Kaytlin responded to the post in the comments by writing, “Thanks for the fight girl 👊🏻🔥 I have nothing but respect for you and can’t wait to watch all your future fights.”

Pic credit: @hannahguymma/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern stuns in skimpy dress after big loss

Hannah is not the only MMA fighter to suffer a devastating loss of late. UFC star Mackenzie Dern recently lost to opponent Yan Xiaonan in a five-round battle at a recent UFC event.

Dern put on a brave face as she went to a party with her friends in a stylish crop top and miniskirt.

She flashed a smile following her impressive effort at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan on October 1.

Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Sharing a photo on her Instagram Story, she wore her battle wounds with pride as she posed for an elevator selfie with three friends, writing on the picture, “Bonde Da California Thanks my girls for helping.”