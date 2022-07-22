Missed Taylor Swift clue on Jeopardy! has Swifties in an uproar

The latest Taylor Swift-themed question on Jeopardy! had fans raging on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

If anyone “needs to calm down” today, it may just be Taylor Swift’s fans after Wednesday night’s episode of Jeopardy.

The singer’s fans, otherwise known as “Swifties,” set social media ablaze when all three of the game show contestants failed to answer the Swift-based question correctly during the episode.

Returning champion Matt Mierswa selected the category “Title That Completes the Rhyme” for $400, which prompted the clue that stumped the trifecta.

Host Ken Jennings read, “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh you need to just stop like can you just not step on my gown?”

Neither Mierswa nor the two other contestants managed to buzz in, resulting in Jennings reading the answer and next line of the hit Swift song, “You need to calm down.”

Although he may not have known the answer, Mierswa did end up winning the show yet again and taking home a total of $26,644.

📺| @TaylorSwift13's 'You Need To Calm Down' was used as a clue in the new episode of @Jeopardypic.twitter.com/510bdSWgxQ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022

Fans slammed Jeopardy! contestants for missing Taylor Swift question

There were surely some Taylor Swift fans yelling at their TVs when the clue failed to be answered by any of the contestants.

Many Swifties shared their frustrations with followers on Twitter, causing Jeopardy! related tweets to storm the platform.

“[None] of the jeopardy contestants got the taylor swift clue shut the whole show down,” one user wrote.

“Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue,” a clear T-Swift fan tweeted.

Another fan exclaimed, “NOBODY GOT THE TAYLOR SWIFT QUESTION ON JEOPARDY??? boooooooooo.”

With a consecutively busy career herself, one thing’s for sure — Taylor Swift doesn’t have to spend time wondering whether or not her “die-hard” fans are sticking up for her.

Taylor Swift on her latest song Carolina for new feature film

When Taylor Swift isn’t busy being a clue on Jeopardy, the singer is promoting her new song for the mystery drama Where the Crawdads Sing.

Swift explained that she started writing a song for the film, titled Carolina, back in 2020. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a clip of the song and explained the process of developing a tune that perfectly matches one of the character’s juxtapositions.

“About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally,” she said.

“The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness… and the world’s betrayal of it,” she continued.

“I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it.”

All of Taylor Swift’s fans, which most likely now include all future Jeopardy! contestant hopefuls, can hear her latest song in Where the Crawdads Sing — in theaters now.