Miss USA Elle Smith in daring green monokini says ‘Welcome to the jungle’

Elle Smith is stunning in an emerald green swimsuit. Pic credit: @officialellesmith/Instagram

Miss USA winner Elle Smith is heating up the internet with a brand new video where she models an emerald green swimsuit that shows off her tanned and toned physique.

The Miss USA 2021 winner shared the video on her own Instagram account, and the official Miss USA account was sure to share it too.

As the current Miss USA, Smith has a host of duties to fill, including serving as the National Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Elle Smith stuns in barely-there swimwear

With Dean Martin’s classic Sway playing in the background, Miss USA winner Elle Smith stood tall with her right leg extended out in front of her left and toe pointed to show off a perfect silhouette.

She wore an emerald green monokini with a cut out at her abdomen that was held in place by a matching green cord wrapped several times around her waist.

Smith’s sunkissed hair was pulled back loosely, with face-framing tendrils hanging down to complete the look.

From Miss Kentucky to Miss USA

Elle Smith is the reigning Miss USA, having won the title in 2021. She entered the competition as Miss Kentucky after taking that title in 2020. It’s no surprise that the gorgeous Kentucky native made a huge impact during the swimsuit and evening gown portions of the beauty pageant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just a few weeks after taking the prestigious title, Smith competed in Miss Universe, and she placed in the top 10.

Before her Miss USA win, Smith worked as a local TV reporter in Louisville, Kentucky. According to NPR, Elle Smith joined the local station in 2020 after graduating from the University of Kentucky with a degree in broadcast journalism. In her time at the university, she earned multiple internships in broadcasting that took her to Washington D.C. and Arkansas.

Ahead of the Miss Universe pageant, Smith spoke about the pageant world and all it has done for her and other women who have competed and won.

“This has provided so many different opportunities, and it’s like that for every single one of these titleholders that you’ll see on the stage on Miss Universe finals,” Smith said on the Newsweek podcast, The Diplomat.

“I would say it’s about women empowerment. It’s about showing that women are multifaceted and that beauty and intelligence don’t have to be exclusive things.”