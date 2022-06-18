Miranda Lambert welcomes the weekend in cowgirl sundress

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Miranda Lambert was itching for the weekend yesterday as she showed off another stunning outfit.

The 38-year-old country singer briefly ditched the music vibes on Friday as she slipped into her designer ones, with a video showing her modeling merch from the Idyllwind clothing brand she fronts. Idyllwind features Miranda on a regular basis as it updates for the 300,000+ subscribers following its feed.

Miranda Lambert stuns in cowgirl look for the weekend

Footage showed the Wildcard hitmaker walking slowly across a grassy bank and near a house, seemingly deep in the country.

Miranda was filmed slightly in slow motion as she wore a sleeveless and printed blue dress falling to her knees – fringe here upped the yee-haw vibes, as did heeled white cowboy boots.

Flaunting her hourglass curves and trim waist, Lambert sizzled with her blonde locks down and waved, with the camera also taking in a vintage blue car.

“I’m coming for ya weekend!!” a caption read with a cool-dude shades emoji.

Miranda launched Idyllwind in September 2018. Her brand offers a country-infused collection of denims, cowboy boots, fringe jackets, sundresses, and more. The Texas native also isn’t the only country star retailing clothing – American Idol alum Carrie Underwood does the same via her CALIA by Carrie line, with Jessie James Decker in the news this year for her Kittenish Swim launch.

Miranda Lambert says ‘underestimate me… that’ll be fun’

Earlier this month, Miranda made headlines for an Idyllwind promo shot shared to her Instagram. Wowing the camera in a belted fringe miniskirt and boots, the ex to Blake Shelton showed off her killer pins, writing: Underestimate me… that’ll be fun,” adding that her outfit was “from @idyllwind.”

“I absolutely love the jean jackets. The “music is medicine” one is my favorite. It has a vintage feel. I am very involved in the design of this brand, so it’s hard for me to pick a favorite. I think we have something for everyone in this line. I’m also a boot lover. The boots are so comfortable. I can’t get enough!” Miranda told Cowgirl Magazine of her favorite Idyllwind items.

“We also have some bad*ss boots I can’t wait for y’all to see. We added a performance boot line for girls like me that get them pretty messy when hanging with the animals and riding horses,” she continued.

Miranda also owns Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina in Nashville, TN. The eatery has a 4.4-star rating on Google Reviews.