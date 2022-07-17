Miranda Lambert stuns in tight shorts for weekend lake trip

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is living her best life and hitting up a Wyoming lake for a weekend chill as she stuns in tight shorts.

The Wildcard singer, 38, fronted People magazine recently as she revealed she’s going off the grid this summer, although she hasn’t disconnected from her Instagram followers.

Taking her Airstream across the U.S. for some major road trip action, Miranda has been spending time with friends and husband Brendan McLoughlin, and new photos today showed her having fun in nature.

Posting from Jackson, Wyoming and with her former NYPD officer hubby and friends, Miranda shared stunning lake scenery as she posed for photos, opening in pigtails and a tight black outfit that flaunted her fit and curvy frame.

Miranda opted for clingy black bike shorts and a matching tank, also wearing a colorful sweater tied around her waist, plus a fanny pack, tie-dye baseball cap, and shades.

The 38-year-old reappeared for a couples shot with a swipe right, posing amid grass and trees and backed by lake waters – this photo upped the couples vibe as Miranda stood by 2019-married husband Brendan, who wrapped an arm around her.

Further photos showed some white water rafting, with everyone then hitting up a bar for drinks and fun. In a caption, Miranda wrote: “The Grand Tetons stole my 💙🏔. Until next time Jackson WY😍. #tourist #airstreamdreams.”

Fans have left over 22,000 likes.

Miranda Lambert goes off the grid for Airstream road trip

Opening up on wanting more of a work life balance, Miranda told People: “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

Miranda Lambert hints at heartbreak after Blake Shelton split

Touching on her former marriage to The Voice judge Blake Shelton, the singer continued: “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”

Miranda met Brendan in 2018 and on the set of Good Morning America. The two tied the knot in January 2019.