Miranda Lambert stuns in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is proving that you don’t have to be Carrie Underwood to make a leggy headline. The country singer and Idyllwind clothing founder is fresh from new photos showing a recent stage performance on Instagram, and it was country game strong.

Posting earlier this week, the Wildcard hitmaker sizzled in a belted denim miniskirt and fringe-accent look, upping her cowgirl vibes during her Bandwagon tour with Little Big Town and big-time raking in the likes.

Miranda Lambert sizzles in denim miniskirt and boots on tour

Photos showed the blonde on stage, mic in hand, and with her crew. The ex to Blake Shelton was showing off her famous pins in her leggy denim miniskirt, pairing it with a tight and peachy-colored top with tassle sleeve details.

A swipe right showed the Grammy winner all hair swishing and belting out a number as she highlighted her trim waistline, with the frayed skirt and silver belt jazzed up via fishnet stockings, plus a hoop earring finish.

Anyone still swiping got confirmation that this tour is popular – locations including Dallas and Houston, TX, are sold out, as is Charleston, NC.

“Bandwagon Tour Weekend 1 ✅ Y’all are selling these shows out and singing loud 🔥We’re having so much fun. #GetOnAgain #bandwagontour,” the caption read.

Lambert, 38, is also in the news right now for a new album release. Palomino is her 2022-dropped EP. Speaking to Rolling Stone this year about her career, the singer revealed:

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a long career where I can have a little freedom creatively, but it’s still scary,” adding: “I want people to accept both and not be like, ‘Well, that’s not country! That’s not commercial!’ These are just songs I love, and it doesn’t matter where they fit. I hope that’s opened some doors for women, especially, to go, ‘I can put out whatever I want and sound like whatever I want and look like whatever I want. And if I change my mind, that’s just what I do.’”

Miranda Lambert proves success isn’t a race

Noting that success can take time, the blonde continued: “I didn’t have my first No.1 until my third record, and that was OK with me. It was about establishing something.”

Miranda is followed by 4.5 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singers Carrie Underwood, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson, and A-Lister actress Reese Witherspoon.