Miranda Lambert releases a new fragrance, and she does it in style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert just dropped a promotion for her new fragrance, and the name described her country yet glamorous persona with perfection.

The 38-year-old country music singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show a video as she promoted her latest product.

Miranda has been hard at work with her Las Vegas residency but took some time away from the stage to work on her other business ventures.

Miranda sat in a director’s chair as her music served as the soundtrack to the short clip.

She shared details regarding the perfume in the clip and in the caption that accompanied the video.

The If I Was a Cowboy singer appeared to get into the moment as she spritzed her body with her signature scent.

Miranda also encouraged fans to go purchase the fragrance, inspired by her song, Actin’ Up.

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo perfume

For the latest video, Miranda wore a beautiful black pantsuit with printed floral designs on the ensemble. The suit featured bright pink flowers and green leaves, with varying sizes visible throughout the outfit.

The songstress crossed her legs as she held her perfume bottle, which featured an old-fashioned perfume bottle, complete with an atomizer, adding to the old-school vibe. Miranda tilted her head and squeezed the atomizer as she sprayed her neck with her signature scent.

Miranda looked gorgeous with her long blonde tresses in loose curls, pulled back into a ponytail, leaving bangs to frame her face.

She wore multiple rings, including her wedding ring, and layered necklaces with a large pendant.

Miranda’s makeup was feminine, with rosy cheeks and shimmery eyeshadow.

Her caption read, “Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum is inspired by my song “Actin’ Up.” It was created for all you strong-spirited, take no prisoners, queen of hearts. Saddle up and go get em girls. 💖 Available in @boot_barn_official stores and idyllwind.com.”

Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo

For fans who were unaware, Miranda’s Las Vegas residency had the same name as her perfume: Velvet Rodeo.

Miranda was one of many celebrities, including Katy Perry and Britney Spears, who returned to Las Vegas for the money-making concert series.

Miranda started the latest leg of her residency, hosted by Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

As PEOPLE reported, Shania Twain ended a three-year residency last month at the venue.

So far, Miranda has 24 shows scheduled, but that number could change, especially if the residency does well.