Miranda Lambert stuns in Daisy Dukes with cowgirl fringe

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is rocking what she rocks best and adding in the cowgirl energy.

The 38-year-old country singer is currently in the news after TikTok trolls mocked her over her weight – proving she won’t be taken down by hateful shamers, the Wildcard hitmaker today updated her Instagram Stories with a figure-flaunting snap as she wore Daisy Dukes.

Posting for her 4 million+ followers, the ex to Blake Shelton made it country game strong as she went Q&A style – with each question, the blonde shared a photo.

One fan asked: “Lots of fringe?” in a question about Miranda’s Las Vegas Residency.

Posting a stage shot, Miranda highlighted her fit and curvy figure as she donned frayed denim hot pants – the Idyllwind founder showed off her sensational legs as she was snapped from behind, also adding in a red fringe jacket.

“I love that so many of y’all are asking about fringe,” she replied, adding: “We’ll have lots of fringe right @tiffanygiffordstyle??!!”

Miranda Lambert in shorts on stage. Pic credit: @mirandalmabert/Instagram

Tiffany is Miranda’s stylist and has outfitted a range of high-profile stars, not limited to Shania Twain and Sheryl Crow. She was responsible for Miranda’s looks during her recent People feature – in June, Miranda graced the cover of the famous magazine.

Miranda Lambert confirms she absolutely doesn’t care about hate

Shortly before the recent body-shaming made headlines, Miranda herself confirmed that she doesn’t care what people think about her.

Speaking to People as she outlined summer plans to travel the U.S. in her Airstream, the songstress revealed: “I just don’t give two s*ts about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me.”

In 2020, Miranda had offered more detail, telling Health: “I’ve been all sizes. My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5’4″ so weight shows quickly on me. I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size. I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day.”

Miranda Lambert doesn’t want to be worrying on stage

Continuing, the clothing designer stated: “It’s so good to find your place. I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body. That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about. I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities.”

Also known to have been body-shamed by trolls are mogul Kim Kardashian, singer Selena Gomez, and pop star Bebe Rexha.