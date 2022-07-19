Miranda Lambert stuns in Daisy Dukes for road trip BBQ

Miranda Lambert smiling at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert is stunning in her latest road trip gallery as she updates followers on her summer travels.

The 38-year-old country singer made headlines last month for revealing she’d be going off the grid and traveling around in her Airstream. Fans have already seen her in Wyoming and enjoying lake fun with friends and 2019-married husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Posting on Monday with yet more great outdoors photos, the blonde shared shots with her former NYPD officer husband while in Montana, and anyone swiping far enough could see the barbecue that came as part of the weekend.

While smooching her hubby, the ex to country singer Blake Shelton sent out major country vibes as the camera also took in dried grasses and a vehicle. Flashing her wedding ring as she wore a white sweater, the Wildcard hitmaker made it clear that she and Brendan are happier than ever.

Fans then saw Miranda flaunting her figure in a tight tank and overalls as she and Brendan posed by a Montana road sign.

Further photos showed her white water rafting and hugging her dog before grinning for the camera while enjoying a cookout and rocking Daisy Dukes. Brendan was also seen shirtless and wearing a colorful apron.

“Meet me in Montana forever,” the caption opened.

Continuing, the Idyllwind founder added: “Thanks to Gwennie’s family for the great hang and high note to end on. 💖 What an amazing trip. ( thanks to @jed_i_night for planning the adventures of The Sherriff & Toodle Lou) Best summer ever ☀️🚎.”

Miranda has definitely clocked miles in her Airstream. Seven days ago, she posted from Strawberry Bay, Utah.

Miranda Lambert stuns in bikini from Utah

Grinning for the camera while in an orange bikini and baseball cap as she rocked pigtails, the singer told fans, “Strawberry Bay💖. Utah , thanks for the memories!”

Miranda Lambert says ‘time for a break’

Speaking to People and admitting it’s been hard work these past two decades, Miranda said, “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots.”

“I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream,” she continued.

Miranda’s post today has clocked over 50,000 likes. The singer is followed by stars including American Idol winner Carrie Underwood and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.