Miranda Lambert stuns in daisy dukes and cowboy boots

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert is proving she’s a country OG as she performs in daisy dukes and cowboy boots.

The Grammy winner made headlines this month as TikTok users trolled her over her weight – proving she doesn’t care what people think. The Wildcard hitmaker posted leggy stage shots of herself to her Instagram this week as she performs in Chicago, IL.

Posting for her four million+ followers, Miranda opened by smiling close-up as she strummed her guitar by a standing mic.

Rocking a red lip and her blonde locks down, the 38-year-old sizzled in a gold fringe and sleeveless denim shirt, one showing off hints of her hourglass figure and her denim shorts.

A swipe right showed Miranda shot far out and delighting the crowd – here, fans saw her in ripped and dark blue denim jeans, plus a cream pair of cowboy boots rising to her calves.

In a caption, the singer wrote: “We were 1 for 2 on shows this weekend (love y’all @wefestmn⛈ ) but @windycitysmokeout you sure brought the fire last night. Thanks for spending your Sunday with us. Next stop…Las Vegas!!!!”

Miranda Lambert all set for Sin City residence gigs

Miranda joins fellow country singer Carrie Underwood in having landed herself a prestigious Las Vegas residency.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” she stated while announcing the news.

“I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa. So, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this.”

The Casa Rosa restaurant is Miranda’s Tex-Mex cantina in downtown Nashville, TN.

Miranda Lambert going strong with Idyllwind clothing brand

Miranda continues to enjoy success via her country-infused Idyllwind clothing brand. Fans can shop plenty of daisy dukes, fringe jackets, and printed sundresses – of course, there’s also a ton of cowboy boots to choose from.

Also retailing apparel are fellow country stars Carrie Underwood and Jessie James Decker. Carrie follows Miranda on Instagram, as do stars including fashion mogul Jessica Simpson and model Kate Upton.