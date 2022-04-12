Miranda Lambert stuns in braless minidress

Miranda Lambert smiling at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert dazzled in a plunging and pretty daring minidress while attending the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The country singer went for a cleavage-baring look as she hit the red carpet, wearing a sparkly and thigh-skimming dress.

The CMT Awards were another star-studded event this year, welcoming faces including singers Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris. Idyllwind founder Miranda attended with husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert wows in minidress at CMT Awards

Photos showed the blonde stunning in a navy blue and slinky minidress, worn braless and with one very deep cut at the chest. Miranda posed and was all smiles with her former police officer husband as she flaunted her killer figure and accessorized her dress with red high heels.

The three-time Grammy Award winner drew attention to her tiny waist as she held a hot pink clutch, also wearing her long locks down and wavy around her shoulders.

Last night’s event saw winners Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean nabbing Video Of The Year, with Miranda also walking away with an award. Her If I Was A Cowboy track won Female Video Of The Year.

Miranda used a CMT hashtag for her Instagram caption, also shouting out her hunky hubby.

Miranda was quick to rake in likes, and she’s known for being a right-back-atcha girl.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I feel like my fans and I have a lot in common. We’re just people living life, going through the ups and the downs. I’m thankful I can write songs about it, and we can all use it as medicine. And I also use country music as a celebration with my fans. I get to host a party for them, and I love that,” she told Cowgirl Magazine.

Miranda Lambert just doesn’t wear designer

Lambert had opted for luxury designer Alexandre Vauthier last night, but the dog lover is seemingly much more at home in her jeans, plaid shirts, and cowboy boots. She even retails a full clothing line, Idyllwind.

“I am very involved in the design of this brand, so it’s hard for me to pick a favorite. I think we have something for everyone in this line. I’m also a boot lover,” she added. When prompted over her favorite item from her range, the ex to Blake Shelton replied: “The boots are so comfortable. I can’t get enough!”

Buzz continues over Miranda and 2018-married Brendan. The two met on Good Morning America when Brendan was part of the morning show’s security detail. They’ve been happily married for four years.