Miranda Lambert looks sensational in a lacy pink gown for the CMAs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/George Shepherd/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert was dressed to impress in a pink and black lacy gown at the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

The country music superstar exuded elegance and style in the figure-hugging number.

Since the early ‘00s, Miranda has accumulated a legion of die-hard fans, and not just because of her songwriting and vocal talents – but for her rock n roll, sexy cowgirl stellar style too.

The blonde beauty, who was married to fellow Country star Bake Shelton from 2011-2015, can rock everything from bikinis and pigtails to thigh-skimming minidresses.

More recently, the 38-year-old reigned supreme as a country style queen at the CMA’s in Nashville.

Miranda opted for elegance with a touch of raciness as she rocked a pink and black lace, form-fitting gown.

Miranda Lambert wows in pink lady dress

Posting a sweet snap to Instagram before she attended the event, Miranda radiated joy as she posed alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The stunning pink number had a plunging neckline that was lined with black lace, adding a sexy touch to the look.

The center of her chest was cut out while the rest of the bodice had black stripes on the sides.

When it came to Miranda’s glam, it was equally as bold and fierce.

The three-time Grammy Award winner rocked sky-high lashes and a smokey eye, as well as a nude matte on her luscious lips.

She styled her iconic platinum locks down and parted in the middle, with loose waves cascading around her.

Meanwhile, Miranda’s beau Brendan, looked dapper in his black ensemble as he posted next to Miranda for the snap.

She captioned the post, “CMA Awards we’re ready for you,” and then tagged her glam team.

Miranda Lambert’s Wanda June Home Collection

Miranda has recently expanded her empire with a personal passion project.

In June, she debuted her home-goods line at Walmart called Wanda June Home.

The name was inspired by her grandmother Wanda Louise Coker and mother, Beverly June Lambert, as Country Now reports.

“They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love, and memories,” Miranda said of the new line, which includes kitchen goods, bakeware, drinkware, decor, and rugs.

“That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand,” she added.

There are over 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop, and home décor items priced from $12.97-$170, with most pieces under $30.