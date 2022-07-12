Miranda Lambert stuns in bikini for sunny lake day

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Miranda Lambert is stunning in a tight bikini as she enjoys a lake day out in the sun.

The 38-year-old country singer updated her Instagram for her 4.6 million followers last night, posting sun-drenched shots from Strawberry Bay, Utah, showing her summer is going A-okay.

Miranda Lambert all smiles in bikini for Utah lake day

Grinning from behind reflective shades, Miranda showed off her healthy figure as she sandwiched two gal pals during her nature-filled day out.

The Wildcard hitmaker flaunted her cleavage in a plunging and knotted-bust bikini top in bright orange, going even brighter with a pair of hot pink neon shorts and adding a star-print shirt worn open.

Miranda kept hydrated as she held a pink water bottle, posing in a multicolor baseball cap and driving fans to swipe for more shots. Here, the singer’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, came into the picture as everyone posed for a hiking shot, with further images including a massive group moment and a gorgeous sun over green fields.

Of course, Miranda included the Airstream she’s traveling in. Last month, the blonde fronted People magazine, revealing that she’ll take time off in July for a massive road trip.

Taking to her caption, the Idyllwind founder told fans, “Strawberry Bay💖. Utah , thanks for the memories! #tourist.” Over 40,000 likes were left overnight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda detailed her summer plans to People on June 29, stating, “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

Three days ago, the ex of Blake Shelton tagged herself at Arches National Park in Utah, snapping a selfie with former NYPD officer Brendan and writing, “Magical Moab!”

Miranda Lambert says husband ‘loves me for me’

Buzz continues over Miranda’s second marriage. While her first husband was a country superstar, everyone wanted to know why the second is a former cop.

“It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life,” Lambert continued, adding: “I just don’t give two sh*ts about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me.