Miranda Lambert stuns cowgirl style in sundress

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is stunning in a floral sundress while shouting out her inner cowgirl. The country singer is fresh from a photo proving she’s got many strings to her bow – this snap had nothing to do with music as Miranda posed to promote her Idyllwind clothing brand.

Showing off the “perfect Easter outfit” in a video shared four days ago, the Little Red Wagon hitmaker put her cowboy boots on to match her hat, also throwing in some denim action and stunning for an outdoor photo.

Miranda Lambert stuns in Easter sundress

Miranda was photographed in an ivy-filled setting, posing by a painted red door and big-time upping the country vibe as she wore a loose and flimsy floral sundress with small print detailing. The blonde accessorized her look via ankle cowboy boots in cream, also rocking a near-matching hat.

“Can’t forget the cowboy hat” appeared in text as Miranda posed wearing discreet makeup and her long locks down.

The ex of Blake Shelton then reappeared in the same ensemble closer to Easter weekend, this time facing the camera, holding her hat, and sending out a soft smile, plus her killer waistline.

“Have a happy healthy Easter weekend y’all,” the caption read, with Miranda’s Instagram also tagged.

Miranda, fresh from her appearance at this year’s CMT Music Awards, tends to make fewer headlines involving her clothing brand, although she did just this back in February as she gave away boots from her Wild cowboy outfit – the boots were from her brand.

Miranda Lambert chose the Idyllwind name for a reason

Miranda didn’t pick her Idyllwind name out of thin air. The star actually named her company after her horse, telling Page Six Style: “Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music,” adding: “It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”

Saying she only began horseback riding at the age of 30, the Grammy winner added: “When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect.”

Idyllwind’s Instagram boasts over 300,000 followers, including Teen Mom stars Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer.