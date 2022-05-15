Miranda Lambert stuns cowgirl-style at Tex-Mex cantina

Miranda Lambert smiling at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert got her cowgirl vibes on for end-of-week drinks and promoted her clothing brand at the same time yesterday. The country singer and ex to Blake Shelton put her killer figure on show in a strappy black dress and yee-haw boots on Friday, posing by a pitcher of drinks and confirming it was Tex-Mex vibes.

The photo was shared to Miranda’s Idyllwind brand’s Instagram, where it was terrace vibes and the Grammy winner’s unique sense of style for the 316,000 following the account.

Miranda Lambert gorgeous as ever at her own restaurant

Sending the camera a fierce stare, Miranda stunned from the Casa Rosa Cantina she owns – the singer has many strings to her bow, and running this Tennessee dining spot is just one of them.

Lambert highlighted her curvy frame in a long and figure-hugging black dress, one boasting heavy-set fabrics, buttons all down the front, plus a calf length. She paired her dress with a snake-print pair of cowboy boots in tan, posing resting one elbow against a high table and seemingly all set for drinks.

A swipe right showed a pink pair of cowboy boots on the table and by the blended cocktails.

“We added metallic boots to the spring @idyllwind line…a country girl’s gotta shine!” a caption read.

Miranda isn’t the only country music face running a popular clothing brand. American Idol winner Carrie Underwood is doing the same via her CALIA by Carrie line, with Jessie James Decker acing it with her Kittenish one. Lambert has also opened up on founding Idyllwind, where vibes are traditional and country to the max.

Miranda Lambert opens up on her style and brand

“I absolutely love the jean jackets. The “music is medicine” one is my favorite. It has a vintage feel. I am very involved in the design of this brand, so it’s hard for me to pick a favorite. I think we have something for everyone in this line. I’m also a boot lover. The boots are so comfortable. I can’t get enough!” she told Cowgirl. Noting her outdoorsy personality, the Mama’s Broken Heart singer added: “We added a performance boot line for girls like me that get them pretty messy when hanging with the animals and riding horses. But the more fashion-driven styles are wearable all day and all night.”

Miranda also shared the shot to her own Instagram, followed by 4.5 million.