Miranda Lambert dazzled during a holiday show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert lit up like a Christmas tree during a holiday performance with Pistol Annies, wearing a thigh-skimming sparkly dress.

The 39-year-old Texas native showed off her sculpted physique in the black number, which featured a plunging neckline and sequin detailing.

The other girl group members, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley were equally stunning in their own glitzy getups.

Miranda wore her signature silky blonde locks in loose waves cascading over her shoulders and sported a striking red lip.

The finishing touch on the jaw-dropping look was a pair of black heels, accentuating the length of her sun-kissed legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the festive share, “Cheers to all y’all havin a hell of a holiday…🔥🎄”

Miranda Lambert dazzled in a sparkly look she called “the showstopper”

In case you haven’t heard, Miranda founded a clothing line called Idyllwind “for all the confident, adventurous, perfectly imperfect badass women.”

The country music star dazzled in a photo earlier this week, modeling a glamorous look she called “the showstopper.”

The ensemble featured a shiny pink jacket and matching miniskirt with a Honky Tonk-themed t-shirt underneath.

Miranda could be seen perusing a record shop, her long tresses flowing around her flawless, heart-shaped face in gorgeous waves.

She accessorized with a myriad of ornate rings but, otherwise, let the outfit do all the talking.

As always, Miranda’s makeup was a vision of perfection, with bold eye makeup and just a hint of color on her cheeks and lips.

Miranda Lambert looked amazing in a button-down to promote MuttNation

As if Miranda could get any better, she founded MuttNation in 2009 alongside her mom, Bev Lambert, to help bring awareness to rescue animals and shelters.

In a recent post, the Hell on Heels singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and several adorable doggos to support the cause.

Spreading the motto “Love Harder,” MuttNation highlights shelter pets that are “so easy to love, but harder to get adopted.”

Some of the commonly featured dogs include Pitbull mixes, senior-aged, black dogs, and those with disabilities.

She highlighted all the available pups in the caption, saying, “These babies all need homes!!! If you’re in the Nashville area please check them out 💖.”

MuttNation also offers an array of both cat and dog food products, pet beds, toys, collars, bowls, and more!

It’s safe to say that Miranda is on the nice list this year, and every year for that matter!