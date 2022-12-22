Miranda Lambert is absolutely stunning in her new metallic set from her own clothing line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Regarding the latest and greatest fashion trends, Miranda Lambert is right there to serve her fans some iconic looks.

In her latest share, the country singer did exactly that.

Miranda hit the record store as she posed for the camera in her matching, two-piece set.

The blonde beauty looked stellar as she undoubtedly lured in many wondering eyes with this metallic attire.

Luckily, Miranda took to Instagram with the stunning photo as she promoted some of her new pieces.

Miranda’s 4.7 million Instagram followers were surely in for a treat as she introduced her new collection at Idyllwind.

Miranda Lambert stuns in her ‘showstopper’ fit

Miranda was nothing short of fabulous as she wore a stunning metallic set she called “the showstopper.”

For the top, she wore her pink metallic leather jacket that featured a light studded design along the front.

She left the flashy jacket open as she sported a black neon-printed graphic t-shirt underneath.

For the bottoms, Miranda went with her matching metallic miniskirt. The pink leather skirt also featured the same silver studded design along the top, giving the piece a little extra flair.

She captioned the post, “We named this @idyllwind outfit “the showstopper” 💖.”

Miranda further styled her blonde hair in light waves that were parted down the middle while her locks fell beautifully down the front of her.

Her makeup was flawless as she went with a dark, smokey eye. She then paired that with a blush, bronzer, and a glossy nude lip.

Overall, the country singer looked absolutely stunning in her metallic ensemble as she promoted her incredibly successful Idyllwind clothing brand.

Miranda Lambert raises awareness for her MuttNation foundation

It is no surprise that Miranda is a multi-skilled and multi-talented individual who has found success in many fields of interest.

When the country singer isn’t busy performing or running her own clothing line, she’s instead helping rescue dogs in need.

The kind-hearted spirit created her own foundation called MuttNation, which helps build awareness for rescue pups who need their forever home.

In a recent post on MuttNation’s Instagram page, Miranda was captured holding an adorable pup as she kindly asked her fans for help.

She gave a list of all the rescue centers and shelters in Nashville that needed help providing these amazing pups a home for the holidays.

She captioned the post, “These babies all need homes!!! If you’re in the Nashville area please check them out 💖.”

As expected, the singer looked phenomenal as she posed with her Aztec-printed coat and paired it with a matching brown hat.



Miranda smiled from ear to ear as she held the dog close to her body while she announced the news to her fans.

Fans can now go to MuttNation’s website to learn how they can help support and further donate toward this good cause.