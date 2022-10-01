Miranda Lambert shows off legs in ‘Little Red Wagon’ dress

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert is dropping jaws as she stuns in one of her hottest looks to date.

The country singer, currently in the news for celebrating her Las Vegas Residency, posted to her Instagram ahead of the weekend in a sizzling red minidress, and shouting out Rodeo vibes.

Miranda’s Friday share came as a boomerang.

The Wildcard hitmaker went for her favorite shirt minidress look, and this one was appropriately jazzed up for Sin City.

Miranda’s dress came with her name written across the back, orange star prints, plus a belted finish drawing attention to her waistline. The blonde posed back to the camera, with a twirl seeing her face it as she raised one hand up to her face with a “shh.”

The Idyllwind founder also included her beloved fringe via purple sleeve detailing, with the thigh-skimming look also showing off her shapely legs as she wore glittery stockings.

In the backstage moment, Miranda took to her caption with her Little Red Wagon song playing. She told fans:

“Every one of my Velvet Rodeo outfits has a name… meet the ‘Little Red Wagon’ outfit 💋❤️💎 See y’all tonight!”

Miranda Lambert sounds off with a radio statement

Miranda has been discussing her life and career a fair amount this year – she spent the summer off the grid while driving around the U.S. in her Airstream and has, more recently, opened up on her relationship with radio.

“I don’t care anymore. I just have had such a weird relationship with radio this whole time anyway. I actually prefer for radio and the label to tell me what they think, because I want it to work. Then the streaming services pick their own thing,” she recently told Vulture.

Miranda Lambert wants faster action with country songs

The ex to Blake Shelton also touched on the way country music is circulated via radio these days, continuing, “I would like for as many of these songs to be heard, whatever way they can be. Why not? Nowadays, too, the singles on the country radio take so long.”

Fans don’t seem to care where they get their fix of Miranda from. Those lucky enough to get tickets to her Las Vegas Residency are likely counting their lucky stars they’re getting to see her live, though.

Two days ago, Miranda shared another sizzling Las Vegas stage moment, this time in a leggy blue dress and a cowboy hat. She told fans she was “so happy” that her Residency has kicked off.