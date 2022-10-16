Miranda Lambert talks strange times in leggy and sparkly fishnets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Miranda Lambert is well-versed in strange times and sang her heart out in fishnets to tell her own story.

The country singer provided a soundtrack to the global pandemic, which undoubtedly altered the trajectory of many lives for years to come.

She shared a montage featuring multiple performances of the touching yet uplifting song.

The ex of Blake Shelton posted the clip on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 4.7 million Instagram followers.

Many of her followers showed love on the post with comments and double taps.

The post was exciting because it served as an announcement for the release of her new video, Strange. She performed Strange in the post, and the performances were visually appealing.

Miranda Lambert in thigh-skimming shirt and fishnets sings

The video began with a beautifully made-up Miranda as she sang to a packed crowd of fans.

Pink spotlights surrounded and shone down upon her, and she sang, “If Monday didn’t bring you a grin, that’s alright. Pour you up a little something ’cause tomorrow might.”

Miranda looked gorgeous in sparkly black fishnets and wearing bright pink lipstick.

She continued, at another venue, singing, “Play a guitar as you’re rollin’ away singin’. Times like these make me feel strange.”

The clip highlighted the beautiful special effects and lighting, as well as the gorgeous hair and makeup.

The catchy tune showed Miranda’s stage presence, fashion sense, and fabulous looks.

The caption read, “Surprise! The official video for ‘Strange’ is out now. It’s a celebration of the return to live music after being in such strange times. See the full video at the link in my bio.”

Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas residency

Joining the ranks of Celine Dion, Britney Spears, and Katy Perry, Miranda Lambert has a residency of her own.

The singer announced a 2022 residency in Las Vegas, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo. The residency coincided with the release of her album, Palomino.

Miranda expressed excitement over the new residency.

She said, “When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas.”

The Strange singer added, “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise.”

The songstress began the residency in September, and it will run through April with 24 shows in total.

Miranda concluded, “I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Miranda was likely correct, her latest album debuted at number one, and her residency is a hot ticket.