Miranda Lambert shared an addition to her growing business empire with a new cookbook.

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert just revealed another addition to her expanding empire.

The talented musician took to her social media to excitedly share a look at her upcoming cookbook. She debuted the cover for her latest food-themed project on her Instagram for her 4.7 million followers.

Miranda’s latest share showed the cover and her final read-through before the book went to print.

Much like Miranda’s fragrance Velvet Rodeo and Nashville restaurant Casa Rosa, fans could see elements of her personality in the latest endeavor.

Miranda’s latest cookbook is Y’all Eat Yet, with a subtitle that reads, “Welcome to The Pretty B***hin’ Kitchen!” The singer got help from Holly Gleason, a writer, and country music critic to create the cookbook.

The singer was glowing in green, wearing the outfit she rocked to the CMAs last week as she held her cookbook and smiled at the camera.

Miranda Lambert reveals cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet

Miranda wore a green and black dress with a low-cut bodice as she stood in a bar area to show her new cookbook. Her makeup also featured green eyeshadow with sparkles near her tear ducts.

A swipe right showed that Miranda’s upcoming book has an April 25 release date. The cover showed Miranda posing in a kitchen with liquor bottles sitting on the marble counter.

She wore a beige cowboy hat and a denim jean jacket with loose blonde curls cascading past her shoulders. Miranda had a colorful scarf tied around her neck and a massive belt buckle in copper and turquoise.

The final part of the post was a clip of Miranda’s black-manicured fingers shuffling through the final copy of her new book.

Miranda’s caption read, in part, “I was blessed to be raised by two generations of hell-raising, hard working women who knew how to make people feel good. This is a look into our lives and the food we’ve made along the way.”

She also said that her book would include recipes and stories from her kitchen.

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo fragrance

In October, Miranda released a fragrance, Velvet Rodeo, inspired by her song, Actin’ Up.

Miranda shared the new perfume onstage at her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency. Miranda posted the video on her Instagram, which showed her as she gave herself a spritz of her special scent.

Velvet Rodeo is available for purchase at a retail price of $59.50 per bottle on Miranda’s Idyllwind website. Miranda’s next performance dates are November 25 to 28 and December 9 to 12, 2022.

But those on a budget can also check out Miranda’s Instagram for free content from the country music queen.