Miranda Lambert kicks up legs in cowgirl miniskirt

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Miranda Lambert is zooming around in a four-wheeler, then kicking up her killer legs while showing she’s 100% a country girl. Including plenty of fringe in her latest look, the singer posted to Instagram to show all the fun she’s been having lately, this amid her new Palomino album release.

Posting yesterday, the Grammy winner opened in video mode as she showed she’s got skills behind the wheel, with the video already showing off her cute and leggy outfit.

Miranda Lambert is vah-vah voom in fringe

Miranda was filmed swerving around in a heavy buggy-like car and with a pal, having the time of her life and looking gorgeous in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and block color jacket in pink, blue, and burgundy.

The Wildcard hitmaker then shared a stage shot in front of a massive crowd, returning for what was arguably her best snap as she kicked back in the buggy while showing off her tassel pink cowboy boots and an outfit that proved buckled and belted, super-short, and perfect for her fit figure.

All smiles with her hair on a ponytail and wearing hoop earrings, the ex to Blake Shelton kicked her legs up for some downtime, also holding a big beverage.

“Gitcha a girl that can do both. 💖🤠 Pre show parking lot donuts with @ri.nn.e for the win! 🎥: Tom Hughes,” she wrote.

Miranda has been touring over late April and early May, specifically in Alabama and Tennessee. She’s also been busy promoting her newest album, writing: “My new album ‘Palomino’ is out now. You’ll visit 36 different places as you travel through this record. You’ll meet tons of characters like Katie with a K and the trucker Dwayne. You’ll get acquainted with old friends, like Geraldene and visit places we’ve already been together like Waxahachie. Enjoy the trip y’all.”

Miranda Lambert shows heart of gold

Fans of Lambert will know that her love of animals basically sits on a par with her love of music. Her home, shared with former NYPD officer husband Brendan McLoughlin, welcomes a total of nine dogs, and there was a doggy mention back on March 9 as the blonde stunned in tight jeans and a plaid shirt while telling her Instagram followers:

“Some of my biggest heroes are the staff & volunteers at animals shelters who work so hard to rescue animals. @MuttNation and @TractorSupply awarded a surprise $5,000 grant to a shelter in every state to support their incredible work 💕🐶 Thank y’all for what you do!”

Miranda is followed by 4.5 million on Instagram.