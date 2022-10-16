Country music superstar Miranda Lambert close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert showed some leg on Instagram in an outfit fit for a country superstar while promoting her clothing brand, Idyllwild.

If you haven’t heard, fringe is back in style and Miranda has taken this look to a whole new level. Why wear fringe at all if you aren’t going to go all out?

The Pink Sunglasses singer was photographed wearing a mid-calf length black suede dress with tiered fringe, which you can grab from her brand’s website to copy this look for yourself.

She layered the dress with a black T-shirt embroidered with flowers, adding a pop of color to her outfit.

Keeping in line with the fringe theme, she topped off her ensemble with a black jean jacket adorned with matching black fringe down the sleeves.

Of course, a country gal’s outfit is never complete without a pair of boots. Miranda wore adorable handcrafted western boots, uniquely designed with genuine leather and suede, which are also found on her website.

Miranda Lambert has the western look on lock

According to Idyllwind’s Instagram page, these boots are a new arrival.

The photo was captioned with, “S̶u̶g̶a̶r̶,̶ ̶s̶p̶i̶c̶e̶,̶ ̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶e̶v̶e̶r̶y̶t̶h̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶n̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶ ✨ Fringe, sass, and everything kicka** #NewArrival .”

There’s no doubt every country gal will have this look in their closet before the fall season ends.

Miranda is always stunning, but she’s clearly in her element in this outfit.

Her soft makeup and gently curled hair fit the rustic scenery and western getup flawlessly.

And while her look may be soft, her stance certainly screams confidence.

The Litte Red Wagon singer’s sass truly shines when the camera is pointed in her direction.

She’s giving off some serious boss-lady energy posing with her right leg up on the stool and her left hand tugging at her jacket.

Her energy pours off the screen, which is one of the reasons so many fans adore her.

Miranda Lambert designs clothes for boss ladies

When Miranda started her brand, Idyllwild, she set out to design clothes for the boss ladies out there in the world.

She recently celebrated her brand’s anniversary on Instagram captioning her post with, “This week marks 4 years of @idyllwind! Thank you to all you risk-taking bad a**es for wearing the clothes so well. And to @boot_barn_official for being so great to work with on this.”

When Miranda started the brand four years ago, she wanted to sell more than just apparel. She wanted to sell confidence. And she seems to have succeeded.

Her clothes are built for comfort but are also stylish and fun to wear, especially if you’re heading to one of her concerts.⁠