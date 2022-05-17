Miranda Lambert is fire in shirtless pantsuit

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is giving Khloe Kardashian a run for her money on the shirtless pantsuit front. The country singer and Idyllwind clothing founder is fresh from a red carpet appearance that ditched the dresses in favor of a power suit, and she looked flawless.

The Wildcard hitmaker updated her Instagram on Monday, putting on a joint couples display with husband Brendan McLoughlin as the two attended the Billboard Music Awards.

Miranda Lambert stuns in denim shirtless pantsuit at BBMAs

Miranda, all tan and with her blonde locks extra highlighted, sizzled as she placed a hand on her curvy hips and grinned alongside former NYPD officer hubby Brendan.

The ex to Blake Shelton flaunted her fit figure in a skintight and boxy-shouldered pantsuit in dark blue denim, going plunging and shirtless as she flaunted her golden skin and pairing her understated ensemble with heels – they were barely visible, though, as Miranda went flared.

Also rocking diamond jewelry and a bright green manicure, the Grammy winner flashed her pearly whites; with a swipe right, bring in American singer-songwriter Elle King.

Tagging herself at MGM Grand Las Vegas, the 38-year-old wrote: “Fun times at #BBMAs with my hot date @brendanjmcloughlin and my gal pal @elleking.”

The BBMAs this year welcomed a slew of famous faces, not limited to rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, actress Dove Cameron, plus makeup mogul Kylie Jenner. Miranda performed at this year’s event, delivering Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) with Elle King.

The singer slipped into bodysuit looks for her stage performances, of course also throwing in her beloved country fringe accents. Stylist Tiffany Gifford told Hello:

“She’ll never get rid of the custom bodysuits and fringe – it’s part of her uniform. But we plan to introduce some new silhouettes for her upcoming tour dates.”

Miranda Lambert drops 2022 album

Lambert has also been busy promoting her new album Palomino. Sharing the cover in late April, she told her Instagram followers:

“My new album ‘Palomino’ is out now. You’ll visit 36 different places as you travel through this record. You’ll meet tons of characters like Katie with a K and the trucker Dwayne. You’ll get acquainted with old friends, like Geraldene and visit places we’ve already been together like Waxahachie. Enjoy the trip y’all.”

Miranda is followed by 4.5 million on Instagram. Celebrity followers include singer Carrie Underwood, fashion mogul Jessica Simpson, plus Grammy winner Christina Aguilera.