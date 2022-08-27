Miranda Lambert is braless sundress with irresistible offer

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert is offering up a big prize as she stuns in a stunning sundress.

The country singer and clothing designer jumped aboard the slew of celebrities joining forces with Omaze ahead of the weekend – also drawing on her summer Airstream travels, the Wildcard hitmaker offered fans the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity involving one, also reminding her followers that entering would support animals in need.

Sizzling in a lightweight and pastel purple sundress, Miranda showed off her hourglass curves as she went braless, going low-key and stylish, per usual.

The ex to Blake Shelton addressed fans from wood floors and amid country-chic furnishings – quite possibly the interiors of the Airstream she’s spent the summer in.

She told fans it was the “last chance to win an Airstream Caravel and a RAM 1500.” Looking gorgeous with her long hair down and also showing off her famous arm tattoos, Miranda reappeared later on in the video in scenes showing her at a dog rescue shelter – she mentioned Mutt Nation in her caption.

“LAST CALL! My friends at @omaze are giving you the chance to win an Airstream Caravel & RAM 1500. I loved hitting the road this summer and know y’all would love it too. Go to omaze.com/Miranda for your chance to win,” she wrote, adding:

“PS: the best part is that it supports @muttnation 💖.”

Per the Omaze competition website, the lucky winner will be announced September 14. Also known for parterning up with Omaze in the past have been actresses Ariel Winter and Emilia Clarke.

Miranda Lambert all about the Airstream in summer 2022

Miranda made summer 2022 headlines for fronting People, where she detailed plans to disappear off the grid for a while and travel around in her Airstream. Her Instagram followers got plenty of travel shots showing her in stunning locations with friends and husband Brendan McLoughlin – she hit up Wyoming and Utah amid other destinations.

The People feature also saw Miranda touch on finally finding happiness in her life, plus her marriage to former NYPD officer, Brendan.

Miranda Lambert finds happiness

“Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it’s a long journey, but I’ve really gotten to a great place,” Miranda revealed, adding: “My manager’s been good about asking me to ‘sit in my life.’ Country music is a huge part of my life, but it’s not fully who I am.”

The profile even brought in mom Beverly June Lambert, who called Brendan a “good example of a partner.”