Miranda Lambert proved again that her sense of style is always on-point, and she knows how to slay any outfit with her latest post.

The 39-year-old singer of hits such as The House That Built Me and Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) took time out of her busy schedule to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary.

Posing for a fun new series of photos alongside her hubby, police officer Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda reminded fans why she remains one of the most beautiful country stars today and has the fashion sense to go with her good looks.

Seen first looking fresh-faced and glowing, Miranda stood just in front of her beau, whom she met when he was providing security for one of her Good Morning America performances.

Miranda looked not a day over 30 as she beamed at the lens and rocked an adorable ensemble that included a bandana, crop top, and Daisy Dukes.

The singer and former wife of crooner Blake Shelton brought her Western flair to the photoshoot, tying the pink bandana around her head like a headband and leaving the tie visible at her crown while wisps of blonde locks framed her face.

Miranda Lambert looks stunning in Daisy Dukes

The duo looked like they were still in their honeymoon phase, with Brendan locking his arms around Miranda’s torso and leaning in to kiss her cheek.

Miranda’s attire gave social media a fun pop of color as the star posed in bubblegum-pink Daisy Dukes, the color matching her hair accessory.

Her upper half paired perfectly with the cropped shorts, with the white shirt made of what appeared to be linen, with three-quarter sleeves and a loosely-tied bow cinching off at the mid-bust area, and a little bit of a black bra or bikini top showing through.

In her second snap, Miranda stood for a side-hug pose with Brendan, both parties grinning widely as Brendan showed off not only his bulky arm muscles but also his penchant for fun as he wore a flamingo-decorated sleeveless tee.

The third and fourth shots gave Miranda the opportunity to show off her hubby, with the policeman posing bare-chested as his wife hugged his shoulder from behind, donning mirror-like shades and beaded bangles on her wrists.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze,” she captioned the post before tagging Brendan and adding a ring and heart emoji.

“Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠” she joked at the end.

While the singer/songwriter is most well-known for her incredible pipes and musical abilities, Miranda has made sure to put her famous name to a good cause by starting up a shelter dog awareness operation called MuttNation.

Miranda Lambert saves dogs with her foundation MuttNation

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Miranda founded MuttNation back in 2009 as a means of helping to spotlight shelter dogs in need of good homes.

Starting up the cause alongside her mom Bev Lambert, Miranda has helped many shelters spread the word about all the precious pooches who spend their days waiting to be adopted.

Using her social media account to showcase some of the dogs, Miranda recently got her hubby’s involvement as the duo snuggled a dynamic group of canines. Miranda captioned the series by tagging all the shelters promoted in her post while encouraging fans to get out and adopt.

According to the MuttNation website, the foundation was born from Miranda’s love of animals.

“Miranda’s love for animals has always been an important part of who she is. While volunteering at local shelters, she adopted her first pup Delilah as a companion when she started touring,” the site details.

Although there are so many dogs out there to love, Miranda’s work with MuttNation focuses on those special pups who are less likely to find a home due to being larger breeds, black-furred or special needs.

“The mission of MuttNation Foundation is to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets, encourage spay [and] neuter for all pets, and educate the public about the importance and beneficial impact of these actions,” the website reads.

The foundation accomplishes its goals in a variety of ways, often being promoted at Miranda’s performances while also networking nationally for pet transportation, offering financial assistance to shelters in need, and hosting large fundraisers.

MuttNation also provides help to those suffering from weather-related and other disasters, giving families reliable transport, monetary help, and general in-person aid.