Miranda Lambert in tight sundress flaunts full curves

Miranda Lambert smiling at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a tight dress as she both flaunts her curves and drives fans to her big magazine cover.

The 38-year-old country singer is talking about her “wild ride” and being tough as nails, although the feel was floaty and feminine as she dropped a quick video for her followers today.

Miranda Lambert flaunts stunning figure in a tight dress

Sharing stories footage from her People shoot, the Grammy winner melted hearts with her warm smile, also showing her cute summer style as she modeled a pale pink and lightly printed sundress with defined chest piping and a cinched waist.

Wearing her long blonde locks flowing and down, plus a warming blush on her cheeks, the Wildcard hitmaker gazed to the side as the camera took in her attractive features – Miranda didn’t go full-length, but the lens did take in her hourglass figure as “FULL PEOPLE ARTICLE” appeared in text – clearly, the memo was “go read the article.”

Miranda also tagged her glam team and the full ensemble designers.

“THE COUNTRY REBEL GETS REAL” is the subtitle of People’s feature.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfZf361pdsA/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Miranda, this year releasing her Palomino album, opened up on many aspects of her life, not limited to her ninth studio album, plus her marriage to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin. Also covered was the star’s lesser-known side gig – she owns Casa Rosa Tex-Mex cantina in Nashville, TN.

While other celebrities make their Hot Girl Summer 2022 a work deal, Miranda is taking some well-earned time off.

Miranda Lambert going off the grid for summer break

“It’s really about balance of life and work for me right now,” she revealed. “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

The ex to Blake Shelton also touched on meeting the love of her life, Brendan, adding: “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”

Miranda and Brendan tied the knot in 2019. The singer was married to The Voice judge Blake from 2011 to 2015.