Miranda Lambert in tight miniskirt goes ‘outlaw’ at bar

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is stunning in a thigh-skimming denim miniskirt and fringe as she proves that Hollywood fame never took away the country girl inside. The Grammy-winning singer is fresh from a new promo photo on her Idyllwind clothing brand’s Instagram, and it was saloon bar vibes and “outlaw” spirit as Miranda showed off her merch.

Holding what was likely a whiskey as she smoldered for the camera, Miranda let her brand throw in a killer caption.

Miranda Lambert all ‘outlaw’ in denim miniskirt

Lambert, 38, posed all good looks while backed by wood, rows of liquor bottles, plus studded-leather seating. The Wildcard hitmaker sizzled with her fit figure on show, posing in a medium-wash denim skirt, plus a cream belt and a statement top.

Showing off her “Outlaw Woman” tank, Miranda paired her look with an eye-catching blue fringe biker jacket, posing with a slight smile and showing off her signature blonde locks.

Placing one hand to her skirt’s pocket, the ex to Blake Shelton held her drink in the other, with a caption going Wild Wild West as it read:

“Wanted by the law but the laws don’t apply to me…”⁠

Miranda’s brand is gaining ground, now boasting over 300,000 Instagram followers. The country-infused line retails jeans, cowboy boots and hats, cute dresses, plus midi dresses and fringe jackets. Speaking to Cowgirl magazine about her label, Miranda revealed:

“I absolutely love the jean jackets. The ‘music is medicine’ one is my favorite. It has a vintage feel. I am very involved in the design of this brand, so it’s hard for me to pick a favorite. I think we have something for everyone in this line. I’m also a boot lover. The boots are so comfortable. I can’t get enough!”

Also running clothing labels are country singers Carrie Underwood via her CALIA line, plus Jessie James Decker via her Kittenish brand.

Miranda Lambert ‘very involved’ in designing her brand

Confirming she puts her all into Idyllwind, Miranda added: “I am very involved in everything that my name is attached to. I always want to put out products that I love and believe in; quality and affordability are very important to me.”

Miranda also promotes her clothing on her own Instagram, followed by 4.5 million. She’s also fresh from making it to this year’s TIME100.

“I’m so honored to join this year’s class of #TIME100. I only ever wanted to sing and write songs and thanks to y’all I’ve gotten to do that and so much more. Thank y’all for being on this journey with me,” she wrote on Monday.