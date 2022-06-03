Miranda Lambert in thigh-skimming miniskirt says ‘underestimate me’

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is throwing out a massive dare while in a thigh-skimming fringe miniskirt. The country singer put her hard-hitting attitude on show in her latest Instagram share, posting a country-strong outfit and shouting out her popular clothing line, Idyllwind.

Posting ahead of the weekend and for her 4.5 million followers, the Wildcard hitmaker made it Western vibes strong, and her caption game was even stronger.

Miranda Lambert all attitude in fringe miniskirt look

Miranda, 38, posed against patterned wallpapers and by a quilted leather bench.

Sending out a knowing smile as she teased her fans, the ex to Blake Shelton modeled a blush pink miniskirt with major fringe going on, pairing it with a tight black top and cute denim jacket.

Also drawing attention to her waist via a metal-buckle belt, the blonde rocked a pale purple pair of cowboy boots, writing:

“Underestimate me..that’ll be fun. Outfit by @idyllwind.”

Miranda has been going full-throttle with country vibes as she continues to promote Idyllwind – the brand boasts over 300,000 Instagram followers. Over Memorial Day weekend, she posed outdoors and by a green vintage car while showing off her hourglass curves in a printed sundress – of course, she threw in a pair of cowgoy boots. “Happy Memorial day Y’all!” a caption read.

Lambert didn’t pick her brand randomly. The animal lover has opened up on the name choice, revealing:

“I had started riding horses at the age of 30. I had never ridden a horse before in my life – it was fun and a bit scary at the same time.”

“When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect,” she added.

Miranda Lambert says clothing brand is an ‘extension of herself’

Lamnbert continued:

“Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music. It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots. I definitely have a boot problem!”

Also running a successful clothing line via her CALIA by Carrie brand is country singer Carrie Underwood.