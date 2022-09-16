Miranda Lambert in thigh-skimming miniskirt celebrates cowgirl success

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Tonya Wise/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert is stunning in a miniskirt as part of a slew of fashionable looks while celebrating her clothing brand.

The country singer continues to prove popular with her country-infused Idyllwind apparel line, and a new Instagram post is honoring it.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Miranda showed off her fit and curvy figure in an array of ensembles. She posed in a tight and leggy denim miniskirt, plenty of fringe, plus sizzling dresses.

Footage showed the Wildcard hitmaker in mash-up.

In one moment, the blonde was seen outdoors and amid rustic log woods and seating as she posed in her denim miniskirt and wearing a slightly cropped top in white and black.

Showing off her killer legs Miranda added in cute cream cowboy boots rising to her calves. In other moments, the Grammy winner modeled jeans as she smiled with her guitar – she was also seen in bar settings.

In a caption, Miranda wrote: “This week marks 4 years of @idyllwind! Thank you to all you risk-taking bad a**es for wearing the clothes so well. And to @boot_barn_official for being so great to work with on this.”

Miranda looked gorgeous in all the moments, also rocking discreet and matte makeup, plus showing off her signature blond locks. The ex to Blake Shelton is, however, not alone in country music and clothing retailing. Doing the same are singers Carrie Underwood and Jessie James Decker.

Miranda Lambert enjoying success beyond music

Miranda has put her all into her label. “Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music,” she Page Six Style.

“It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs,” she added.

Miranda Lambert stuns in figure-hugging dress

Miranda promotes her clothing brand both on her own Instagram and on her brand’s page.

In July, she stunned fans with a leggy stage shot while in a bright purple and patterned minidress with a chic belt knot detail.

Posing with a mic and in tiny gold cowboy boots, Miranda sent out positive energy, also tagging her brand while enjoying her performance in Lake Tahoe.

Here, she gave a nod to Idyllwind for the snazzy boots, also encouraging fans to shop them.