Miranda Lambert in thigh-skimming minidress with $2500 offer

Miranda Lambert smiling at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert is offering an impressive prize worth $2500 as she stuns in a leggy pink minidress.

The Wildcard hitmaker, 38, is fresh from appearing on her Idyllwind clothing brand’s Instagram – the post not only promoted the popular and country-infused apparel label, it also offered a lucky winner the chance to win a vacation, plus two tickets to see her live in Lake Tahoe.

Miranda Lambert flaunts stunning figure with prize giveaway

The ex to Blake Shelton put on a leggy display as footage showed her performing live on stage and in a cute look.

Miranda was strumming her guitar as she belted out a number, also showing off her shapely pins in an A-line pink dress falling to her thighs and paired with gold-yellow cowboy boots.

Miranda wore her long locks down and delighted the crowd in front of her. The live show offered a perfect incentive to enter the competition

“A brief pause in our road trip updates to let y’all know about a big contest @idyllwind in holding!” a caption opened.

Continuing, Idyllwind told fans: “Winner gets:

$2000 travel voucher

2 tickets to my show in Lake Tahoe

$500 in Idyllwind Swag.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda had last featured on the Idyllwind Instagram seven days ago and in a post shouting out the Fourth of July. Stunning the camera in a printed and fringe minidress and white cowboy boots, Lambert posed by a green vintage car as a caption read: “Hittin the road this holiday weekend. Be safe and have fun y’all!”

Anyone wondering what the mentioned road trip is about need only check out Miranda’s July People cover. The singer is taking major time off for herself this summer, hitting up various U.S. destinations in her Airstream and spending time with 2019-married husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Miranda Lambert doing massive 2022 summer road trip

“I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream,” the blonde told the outlet.

Speaking of former NYPD officer Brendan, the Something Bad hitmaker added: “It’s nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”