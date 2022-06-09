Miranda Lambert in thigh-skimming minidress is ‘actin’ up’

Miranda Lambert smiling at the 54th Annual ACM Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert is quite literally “Actin’ Up,” this as she delivers a live performance of her 2022-released track.

The country singer this year dropped her Palomino album, and a new video on her Instagram is bringing the beats. Posting on Thursday, the ex to Blake Shelton stunned in a leggy glitter minidress while showing off her vocals, and her 4.5 million followers are sending the thumbs-up.

Miranda Lambert stuns in live performance for new track

The Grammy winner smoldered as she was shot amid dramatic stage lighting and in front of a mic.

Showing off her hourglass figure, Miranda dolled herself up in a thigh-skimming black minidress covered in sequins and boasting fun colorful accents, also rocking sheer stockings, plus a gold pair of cowboy boots.

The Idyllwind founder was clearly having a blast as she bopped around to the beat with backing singers joining her.

In a caption, she wrote: “Actin’ Up last night on @fallontonight.” On Wednesday, the Wildcard singer appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her eighth studio album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about what inspired the song, Lambert revealed: “I struggle because I have to sing ‘Kerosene,’ ‘Mama’s Broken Heart,’ and ‘Little Red Wagon’ forever, and what’s that going to look like at 70? Those are songs that set up that whole side of my career.”

The 38-year-old added: “My grandma was a firecracker until her last breath, drinking Crown and Coke. If she can do it, I’ve just got to figure out a way to do it artistically. ‘Actin’ Up’ and ‘Geraldene’ are both songs where there’s fire, but I’m not burning down the house.”

Miranda Lambert has more than music going on

Miranda has more than just her music going on. The star is running her successful Idyllwind clothing line as fans keep shopping her cute sundresses, denims, and cowboy boots. She also owns Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, a Tex-Mex cantina in Nashville, TN.

“Yall it’s official…. @casarosanashville is open,” she wrote as the joint opened in 2021. “We celebrated Tuesday night with a friends and family karaoke party! Thanks to everyone who came out to hang! I even got hubby up to sing a little duet! Just call us Danny and Sandy from now on! When yall are in Nashville come by for some tacos and tequila!!!”

Miranda’s Instagram also documents her animal-loving side. The feed is followed by stars including singer Carrie Underwood and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.