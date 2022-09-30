Miranda Lambert in thigh-skimming minidress highlights cowgirl curves

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is stunning as she shows off her healthy curves in a bright and leggy minidress.

Sending out major cowgirl energy on her Instagram this week, Miranda sizzled as she showed off her legs and her country style – the singer and Idyllwind founder has been making Las Vegas Residency headlines, and her post came right from Sin City.

Sharing a lively stage moment, Miranda was photographed mic-in-hand and belting out a number.

The ex to Blake Shelton opted for a colorful and electric blue shirt dress with a thigh-skimming length, plus a gold belted finish and yellow-gold fringe hanging from the sleeves.

Miranda added in a dark cowboy hat, plus a cute little pair of mini cowboy boots rising to her calves. She also donned stockings for her show-stopping look. In the second image, the blonde had removed her hat as she was backed by a fanfare of lights.

In a gushing caption, Miranda told her followers: “I’m so happy to have the Velvet Rodeo Residency up and running. Thanks to everyone who came to see us on opening weekend! Hope y’all are ready for wild Wednesday. It’s show 3 time!”

Fans have left over 60,000 likes.

Miranda Lambert has plenty more to celebrate

The singer had been building up to her Las Vegas moment, sharing countdown action on her social media and building up buzz, but Las Vegas isn’t all Miranda has been celebrating.

Earlier this month, Miranda celebrated a major business milestone as her Idyllwind brand turned another year older.

Taking to Instagram and with a gallery of country-infused looks from her popular range, the singer told her followers, “This week marks 4 years of @idyllwind! Thank you to all you risk-taking bad a**es for wearing the clothes so well. And to @boot_barn_official or being so great to work with on this.”

Miranda Lambert killing it with new homeware line

Also running clothing brands are fellow country singers Carrie Underwood and Jessie James Decker.

In 2022, Miranda took things one step further as she launches her Wanda June homeware line sold at Walmart. The Grammy winner’s collection shows wholesome and homey products, like the items featured in the below promo for the brand.

Miranda told her adoring fans, “Sunday evening texts from mom ➡️

Beverly June Lambert is cookin up a storm.”

To see more products from Miranda’s new homeware line, click here.