Miranda Lambert in short shorts shows heart of gold

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert has a knack for making it about other people – sometimes, not even actual people. The country singer and animal lover dedicates a huge amount of time to caring for her pets and raising animal rights awareness, and her weekend Instagram story did just this.

Posting on Saturday, the Wildcard hitmaker shared an adorable shot with a four-legged friend, also rocking short denim shorts as she looked summer-ready.

Miranda Lambert rocks leggy shorts to show good heart

The photo showed Miranda with two friends, plus two dogs. Shouting out Stray Rescue of St Louis and thanking the organization for her puppy hangout, the Grammy winner posed cradling an adorable-looking pooch as she wore cute denim shorts flashing her toned legs.

Also rocking an unfussy brown tee, the Grammy winner looked blissfully happy as she smiled, snuggling the dog with her nose, and wearing shades, with her two female friends also grinning as they posed by a blue wall.

“Thank you @strayrescuestl for bringing puppies to see us today!” she wrote, adding: “The cutest babies are up for adoption y’all! See you tonight!”

Miranda is no amateur. The star once had nine rescue dogs: Bellamy, JD, Cher, Thelma, Louise, Delta Dawn, ROE, Jessi, and Waylon. Sadly, she has lost both Jessi and Waylon.

Miranda Lambert poses with dogs. Pic credit: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert supports worthy cause

Stray Rescue of St. Louis boasts over 100,000 Instagram followers. The non-profit’s website states:

“We seek out and take in those who no other organization will help or would simply euthanize because they are too expensive to heal. We take the abandoned, beaten, bred, fought, injured, terrified, defeated and betrayed. We see beyond their brokenness and are here to pick up the pieces to make these special animals whole again.”

It adds: “We see the individual and know that there’s no ‘one size fits all’ treatment plan. The minute they enter our doors, we look in their eyes and promise them ALL the second chance they deserve for health, home, commitment and love.”

Lambert joins the long list of celebrities who love their pets, not limited to singer Ariana Grande, model Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner, sitcom star Kaley Cuoco, plus talk show queen Kelly Ripa. Miranda last posted with her pooches back in April.

“Happy Saturday y’all. It’s national adopt a shelter pet day! ❤️🐱🐶🙋‍♀️ Here are some of my favorite moments with my rescue herd! Adopt don’t shop!” she wrote.