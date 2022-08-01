Miranda Lambert in plunging top shows heart of gold

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Miranda Lambert shows a big heart by reminding fans that animals have rights.

The 38-year-old country singer and dog lover updated her Instagram over the weekend to celebrate National Mutt Day, posting a heart-warming and low-key video with some pups and shouting out Mutt Nation.

Miranda, known for adopting from dog shelters, showed off a summery and casual look as she was filmed in a grass enclosure and playing around with four-legged friends – the Wildcard hitmaker opted for frayed black hot pants, plus a plunging and matching tee.

Miranda wrapped her blonde locks in cute pigtails in a red baseball cap, with the footage then seeing her going indoors and entertaining some dogs either in cages or amid the facility’s safe areas.

“These dogs have a harder time finding homes,” she told her four million+ followers, adding that Mutt Nation is looking to home “pit mixes,” “senior dogs,” “big black dogs,” plus “dogs with disabilities.”

Playing her I’ll Be Lovin’ You track, the ex to Blake Shelton wrote: “Happy #NationalMuttDay! @muttnation,” adding a #LoveHarder.

Miranda Lambert puts her money where her mouth is

Miranda has taken in a fair amount of puppies, and she posed with them earlier this year while celebrating National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.

“Happy Saturday y’all. It’s national adopt a shelter pet day! ❤️🐱🐶🙋‍♀️ Here are some of my favorite moments with my rescue herd! Adopt don’t shop! @muttnation,” she wrote, then listing her brood, which includes: “Thelma🐶, Louise, 🐶Delta dawn, 🐶Cher, 🐶Bellamy🐶 , tequila 🐱🐱, macaroni.”

Miranda Lambert has an ‘open door policy’

It looks like dogs are welcome under Lambert’s roof. The Idyllwind founder has opened up on where her open heart (and house) stem from, telling Modern Dog Magazine:

“Just like music, animals have always been a part of my life. We have never been without pets. I can’t imagine how that would be. Thankfully, I’ll never have to experience that [because I’m] just like my parents, who always had an open door policy; I feel the same way about dogs and animals. If any animal needs a place, [they] can stay here.”

Also known for taking in rescue dogs are The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, singer Miley Cyrus, and actor Zac Efron.

“My animals totally keep me grounded. They don’t know “Miranda Lambert” they know “mom.” The first thing they want is to be fed or go outside. Even if it’s snowing and 10 degrees Fahrenheit [-12 degrees Celsius] outside on tour, I have to get up and walk them,” Miranda added.