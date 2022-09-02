Miranda Lambert in plunging top highlights cowboy hat

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert is getting her yee-haw on as she stuns in a low-cut top and cowboy hat.

The country singer yesterday ushered out major rodeo vibes as she updated her Instagram, with a photo promoting her Las Vegas Residency.

Miranda’s 4 million+ followers saw her looking fierce as she showed off her curves in a plunging top. Announcing Velvet Rodeo The Residency, Miranda sizzled in fringe, also announcing dates she’ll be in Sin City.

The image came glossy. It showed the Wildcard hitmaker looking dead at the lens as she went sleeveless in black and wore a buttoned and jacket-like top with a daring neckline.

Miranda showed hints of black pants or a skirt to match her country-infused top, also adding in a statement cowboy hat in gray. She wore glittering drop earrings, plus her long blonde locks down and waving around.

The ex to Blake Shelton was beautifully made up with matte foundation and blush on her cheekbones. A geotag placed her in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a caption reading: “Hey baby let’s go to Vegas…in 22 days! 🎶 Enter to win a trip to my residency at the link in my bio.”

Miranda will be in Las Vegas during select dates in September, October, November, and December 2022, plus March and April 2023. Her post clocked over 30,000 likes overnight.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Miranda Lambert says summer break got her ‘ready’ for Vegas

Miranda has been spending much-earned downtime by traveling the U.S. in her Airstream this summer, also joined by husband Brendan McLoughlin and friends. The singer also mentioned both the break and her residency while speaking to ET recently, stating:

“We went in our Airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked. It got us ready for Vegas. We’re going to Vegas on September 12 to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness.”

Of her Vegas gig, she added, “We’re just honing in on everything, but I’m very excited. It’s kind of like the style I’ve been doing lately, just country western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that.”

Miranda Lambert has plenty else going on

Aside from music, Miranda is keeping busy.

She’s still running her Idyllwind clothing brand, plus the Tex-Mex cantina restaurant she owns – the popular eatery is in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier this summer, Miranda expanded her business ventures even further by launching her Wanda June homeware line.