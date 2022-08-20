Miranda Lambert in plunging top confirms ‘outlaw’ status

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is stunning fans as usual as she goes Outlaw and shows off her sense of style.

The country singer and Idyllwind clothing founder was kitted out in her best-selling merch as she posted a new video ahead of the weekend – shouting out her apparel label, the 38-year-old promoted it and her music while also highlighting her figure.

Sharing a mash-up video of scenes, Miranda delighted her 4 million+ Instagram followers, with the video accompanied by her Geraldene beats.

Footage showed the blonde outdoors and seated, also backed by a rustic house with red-painted and wood-beamed exteriors.

Shot amid tall grasses in the breeze, Miranda sizzled in a thigh-skimming miniskirt in black, adding in a plunging and matching top paired with a snazzy biker jacket.

The back of the jacket read “OUTLAW,” with fans also getting some brand marketing as text read: “Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert.” In a caption, the ex to Blake Shelton wrote: “Be your own kind of outlaw @idyllwind.”

Miranda’s Idyllwind brand sees her joining fellow country singers retailing clothing. American Idol OG Carrie Underwood is CEO of her CALIA athleisurewear brand, while singer Jessie James Decker is enjoying success with her Kittenish label.

Miranda Lambert up her game with homeware brand

Proving she can retail anything, Miranda this year launched her Wanda June homeware range, now available at Walmart. Speaking to People, she revealed that the name had been inspired by grandmother Wanda Louise Coker and mother Beverly June Lambert.

“It’s based on memories,” she told the outlet, adding: “A lot of my most fond memories have been around the table and in cozy spaces. We wanted the whole thing to be a little bit collectible, something you could pass down — because my mom and I both have pieces of my grandmother’s china, tablecloths and tablewares and things that really mean something that our grandmothers had.”

Miranda Lambert still running her Tex-Mex restaurant

Miranda continued: “The whole line’s very cute and sassy, but it’s really about how this casserole dish holds a meal for a family that’s going to make a memory sitting on this table.”

In addition to her clothing and homeware lines, Miranda is also the boss of her Casa Rosa Tex-Mex cantina in downtown Nashville, TN. The eatery has a 4.4-star rating on Google Reviews and even offers live music on-site. For more from Miranda, give her Instagram a follow.