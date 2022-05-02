Miranda Lambert in Daisy Dukes shows heart of gold

Miranda Lambert smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is flaunting her toned legs while proving she’s got a heart of gold. The country singer and animal lover recently updated her Instagram to shout out dog love, and this girl puts her money where her mouth is.

Lambert’s home houses a total of nine rescue dogs, and her weekend post on Saturday made sure others visit their local pet shelter.

Miranda Lambert shows a winner heart, and her legs

Opening a gallery of dog-centric images, the Wildcard hitmaker showed a photo of herself lying on a gravel dirt road. Plonked on her back as her head nestled against one of her pooches, the Grammy winner chilled out with another of her four-legged friends on her stomach, and it was a heart-warming photo.

Miranda wore a casual and cut-off pair of Daisy Dukes in denim, plus a sleeveless top showing her toned and tan arms. Going ordinary in flip-flops, the ex to Blake Shelton hid her face, but she showed the love.

The gallery included more of the star’s dogs, plus a shot of her cuddling them, again in a pair of shorts. Also included was a doggy snap with former NYPD officer husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Taking to her caption, the blonde told fans:

“Happy Saturday y’all. It’s national adopt a shelter pet day! ❤️🐱🐶🙋‍♀️ Here are some of my favorite moments with my rescue herd! Adopt don’t shop! @muttnation (Thelma🐶, Louise, 🐶Delta dawn, 🐶Cher, 🐶Bellamy🐶 , tequila 🐱🐱, macaroni 🐱).”

Miranda Lambert has an ‘open door policy’

Miranda has opened up on how pets have enriched her life. “Just like music, animals have always been a part of my life. We have never been without pets. I can’t imagine how that would be. Thankfully, I’ll never have to experience that [because I’m] just like my parents, who always had an open door policy; I feel the same way about dogs and animals. If any animal needs a place, [they] can stay here,” she told Modern Dog Magazine.

She joins fellow celebrity dog lovers, not limited to singer Ariana Grande, reality stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner, plus sitcom star Jennifer Aniston.

“My animals totally keep me grounded. They don’t know ‘Miranda Lambert’ they know ‘mom.’ The first thing they want is to be fed or go outside. Even if it’s snowing and 10 degrees Fahrenheit [-12 degrees Celsius] outside on tour, I have to get up and walk them,” Miranda added.