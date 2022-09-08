Miranda Lambert in crop tops for ‘Teenage dirtbag Texas style’

Miranda Lambert is stunning in her “Teenage Dirtbag Texas style” throwback video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

Miranda Lambert is stunning her followers this week as she joins in the Teenage Dirtbag trend to share some throwback pictures.

The latest trend involved taking a video of your current self and then adding in pictures from your teenage or young adult years, all while a clip from Wheatus’ 2000 hit Teenage Dirtbag plays in the background.

Although Wheatus sings, “She doesn’t give a damn about me,” the same cannot be true for Miranda’s fans as they ate up the video clip.

Miranda’s video opened up with her standing in what looks like a dressing room or office, wearing a tan fringe jacket, jeans, and white shirt as she smiled at the camera and spun around.

The clip then quickly moved to pictures of her in her youth, showing that she was an icon of early 2000s fashion.

She noted, “Hell why not… Teenage dirtbag Texas style.” Her fans left over 51 thousand likes.

Miranda Lambert goes ‘Texas style’ in throwback crop tops

As the video played, the first photo showed a young Miranda as she sat in the driver’s seat of a car. Her long blonde hair was blowing in the wind as she stared at the camera. Her outfit for this shot featured ripped jeans, a black graphic tank top, and a cross necklace.

The next shot has Miranda posed up against a wall with one hand over her hand and the other on her belt. Accessorized with a large beaded necklace and several necklaces, Miranda wore blue jeans, a heavily-decorated belt, and a small white tank top.

The next shot was a bit more formal as she stood on a wooden bridge dressed in a black dress with a white and brown pattern. In this shot, she still had at least one bracelet and one necklace on.

The speed of the video picked up a bit, showing another look with a white tank top, and even one look while she’s on stage. While on stage, she sported messy hair, blue jeans and a large belt buckle, and a tiny brown and white tank top.

Texas fashion is still close to Miranda’s heart, and she offers an array of stylish country apparel through her clothing brand, Idyllwind.

Miranda Lambert welcomes fall cowgirl boots

Idyllwind offers a variety of looks, ranging from dresses, jackets, sweaters, and denim, but the boots are a big hit with fans.

Recently, Miranda announced that the Idyllwind fall boot collection is on the way and gave fans a sneak peek of what’s to come next.

The video showed several pairs of cowgirl boots in a range of colors, from muted tones to bright tones, including blues, reds, purples, and browns.

Idyllwind boots are exclusively available at Boot Barn.