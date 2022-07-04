Miranda Lambert in cowgirl sundress for 4th of July

Miranda Lambert has been looking amazing in cowgirl outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Miranda Lambert is making it a country-style weekend as she ushers in the 4th of July.

The 38-year-old country singer and clothing designer looked her best as she strutted her stuff in her Idyllwind merch on Friday, posting in promo mode for her popular clothing brand and making sure it was cowgirl game strong.

Miranda Lambert stuns in figure-hugging dress and cowboy boots

Sauntering around an outdoor and grassy space and near a green vintage car, the Wildcard hitmaker showed off her hourglass curves in a stunning printed sundress, going sleeveless and leggy, plus throwing in her beloved fringe.

The blue-and-white dress, which fell just above Miranda’s knees, was paired with edgy white cowboy boots shouting out Miranda’s country roots – the ex to Blake Shelton also wore her long blonde locks down as she enjoyed some downtime and wrote:

“Señorita need to have a little fun this holiday weekend! Outfit by @idyllwind #happy4thofjuly #actinup.”

Fans have left over 42,000 likes.

Miranda has been making big headlines this past week. The singer is now on the cover of People as she discusses her music, marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and taking a break – Miranda will be going off the grid this summer to enjoy some well-earned relaxation and one-on-one time with her 2019-married spouse.

“It’s really about balance of life and work for me right now,” she said. “I’ve been touring for 20 years, and I’ve been everywhere and seen nothing — just a lot of parking lots. I’m trying to use my downtime to really experience life. I always get the boring months off, and I’m like, ‘Can I just have a sunshiny month off?’ So the first of July, I’m out of here, and I’m taking my Airstream.”

Miranda Lambert announces new business venture

Miranda’s Idyllwind clothing brand is going solid, but there’s more. In mid-June, she launched her Wanda June Home homeware line, one now retailed at Walmart.

“Introducing ‘Wanda June Home’ By Miranda Lambert. Inspired by laughter, love, and memories. Available exclusively at Walmart.com. Link in bio to shop!” an Instagram post from the retail giant read last month.

As to the girl behind the beats, turns out she doesn’t care what people think – and that covers just about everything.

“I just don’t give two s***s about people’s opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I’m being me,” Lambert concluded.